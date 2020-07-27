  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut’s team reveals Resul Pookutty’s chat with Manikarnika star about bullying post his Oscar win

After AR Rahman spoke up about getting no work, Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty also shared how he too had trouble finding work in Bollywood post his achievement. Kangana Ranaut’s team has reacted to Pookutty’s statement and has shared his conversation with her.
4416 reads Mumbai Updated: July 27, 2020 02:41 pm
Kangana Ranaut's team reveals Resul Pookutty's chat with Manikarnika star about bullying post his Oscar win
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left everyone in a state of shock and also sparked off the nepotism debate in Bollywood again. Recently, AR Rahman opened up about a gang in Bollywood spreading false rumours about him, making it difficult for him to get work in the industry. Post this, Sound designing and editor Resul Pookutty also shared how post his Oscar win for Slumdog Millionaire, he did not get work in Bollywood. He tweeted about the same on his handle. Now, actress Kangana Ranaut’s team has gone ahead and revealed Resul’s chat with the actress.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana’s team shared how Resul praised Kangana’s film Manikarnika and also opened up about emotional and professional crisis due to Bullying post his Oscar win. Further, the actress’s team tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office twitter handle and asked about losing hope over the issue of Bullying in Bollywood. The team further said that Kangana has been raising her voice against ‘Bully-wood’ but no action has been taken.

Her team retweeted Resul’s tweet and wrote, “During the relase week of Manikarnika when whole industry ganged up on Kangana,@resulp called her in a long conversation for about more than an hour, not only he appreciated the film but spoke about the major emotional & professional crisis he is facing because of Bullying..(1/2) ...post his Oscar, Kangana has always known the seriousness of Bullying in Bully-wood but no action was taken back then and now that we have lost a life still we are going in circles, is there any hope for us 
@PMOIndia ?.”

Here are Kangana’s team’s tweet over Resul Pookutty’s tweet:

Kangana has been taking up the issue of nepotism of Bollywood for the longest time and recently, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, she spoke up and stood up for the late actor. She even shared a video where she called out big award shows for not crediting Sushant’s work and actually ignoring his films like Chhichhore and giving awards to Gully Boy. Due to her claims, she also has been summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement in Sushant’s case. 

