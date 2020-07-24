Kangana Ranaut’s team shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s old post on nepotism and conforming to a mould

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise sparked off the nepotism debate again in Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut’s team took to social media to dig out old Facebook posts by Sushant where he commented on nepotism in Bollywood.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and it has been over a month to his untimely demise. However, the debate of nepotism that kicked off post Sushant’s demise continues on social media. was one of the Bollywood stars who stood up for Sushant. She called out award shows for not giving due credit to his film Chhichhore and his other work. Her team too has been sharing the late actor’s take on the topic of nepotism and once again, they did the same.

Kangana’s team took to Twitter to share screenshots of two Facebook posts that Sushant made back in 2015. In one of the posts, Sushant had quoted Larry Kersten and wrote, “We promote family values here almost as often as we promote our family members..:-)) Larry kersten on #nepotism #bollywood.” In another, the late actor took a dig on the pressure to conform to a single mould. He wrote, “Nature is busy creating absolutely unique individuals, whereas culture has invented a single mold to which all must conform…its grotesque –UG.”

Kangana’s team went ahead and shared the old posts by Sushant and called it ‘Agony of a genius mind.’ Further, her team wrote, “he decided to watch the circus of Nepotism and be amused by it than fight it, he decided to leave rather than loose himself to an ugly mould people gave him.”

Here is Kangana’s team’s tweet featuring Sushant Singh Rajput’s old posts:

Agony of a genius mind, he decided to watch the circus of Nepotism and be amused by it than fight it, he decided to leave rather than loose himself to an ugly mould people gave him pic.twitter.com/oSPQglkkAt — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 24, 2020



Kangana has been raising her voice on the issue of nepotism since 2017 when she appeared on Koffee With Karan. The actress recently also took a strong stand for Sushant and even claimed in an interview that the late actor used to support her in her fight against nepotism. Kangana even revealed that she was too called by the Mumbai Police in the matter. She said she informed them that she is in Manali and requested that they send someone to take her statement there. She further claimed that she never heard back from them post it.

In an interview with a news channel, Kangana even called out big names like , Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt and also questioned the Mumbai Police over not summoning them in Sushant’s death case. So far, several names like Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others have been questioned in the case. Meanwhile, Sushant’s final film, Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

