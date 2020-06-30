  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut’s team SLAMS Swara Bhasker for supporting Karan Johar: Her voice needs no KJO to reach people

A day back, Swara Bhasker had tweeted and backed Karan Johar for not removing nepotism comments from Koffee With Karan. Now, Kangana Ranaut’s team has called out Swara over it.
15421 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut's team SLAMS Swara Bhasker for supporting Karan Johar: Her voice needs no KJO to reach people
Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, filmmaker Karan Johar has been facing a lot of flak from netizens over nepotism. The entire debate had kicked off way back when Kangana Ranaut had graced Karan’s chat show Koffee with Karan and had questioned him over nepotism. Recently, post Sushan’s demise the debate rekindled among netizens. A day back, Swara Bhasker backed Karan in her tweets for not taking offense on his show over nepotism question and not having content removed from the show. Seeing this, Kangana’s team has called out Swara for it.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana’s team called out Swara for backing Karan and mentioned that when Kangana graced the show, Karan was a paid host and she was the superstar. Manikarnika star’s team claimed that it is upto the channel to remove content from the show and not Karan. Not just this, Kangana’s team also said that the Manikarnika star’s voice does not need Karan’s platform to reach her fans. While Swara’s tweet faced flak from fans over supporting Karan in the nepotism row, Kangana’s team called her out for the same too. 

Kangana’s team tweeted, “Swara while doing chaploosi pls don’t forget Kangana graced the show after many requests, she was the superstar and KJO was the paid host it is not for him to remove anything if channel wants it, and her voice needs no KJO to reach people.”

Here are Kangana Ranaut’s team’s tweet over Swara Bhasker backing Karan Johar:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s reportedly upset with the Bollywood industry for not supporting him after fans lashed out at him on social media post Sushant’s demise. The filmmaker reportedly unfollowed almost everyone on Twitter with the exception of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan. Post Sushant’s demise Kangana had released a video calling out award shows for not giving the late actor due credit for his films and giving all awards to Gully Boy. 

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Irrelevant irrespective.

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Yawn

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Shut up attention seeking Kangana

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Swara bhaskar is Btowns 2nd biggest joke! 1st ofcourse is Sonam Aunty!! so disillusioned these veere's are!!! SMH

