Kangana Ranaut’s team SLAMS Swara Bhasker for supporting Karan Johar: Her voice needs no KJO to reach people

A day back, Swara Bhasker had tweeted and backed Karan Johar for not removing nepotism comments from Koffee With Karan. Now, Kangana Ranaut’s team has called out Swara over it.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, filmmaker has been facing a lot of flak from netizens over nepotism. The entire debate had kicked off way back when had graced Karan’s chat show Koffee with Karan and had questioned him over nepotism. Recently, post Sushan’s demise the debate rekindled among netizens. A day back, Swara Bhasker backed Karan in her tweets for not taking offense on his show over nepotism question and not having content removed from the show. Seeing this, Kangana’s team has called out Swara for it.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana’s team called out Swara for backing Karan and mentioned that when Kangana graced the show, Karan was a paid host and she was the superstar. Manikarnika star’s team claimed that it is upto the channel to remove content from the show and not Karan. Not just this, Kangana’s team also said that the Manikarnika star’s voice does not need Karan’s platform to reach her fans. While Swara’s tweet faced flak from fans over supporting Karan in the nepotism row, Kangana’s team called her out for the same too.

Kangana’s team tweeted, “Swara while doing chaploosi pls don’t forget Kangana graced the show after many requests, she was the superstar and KJO was the paid host it is not for him to remove anything if channel wants it, and her voice needs no KJO to reach people.”

Here are Kangana Ranaut’s team’s tweet over Swara Bhasker backing Karan Johar:

Swara while doing chaploosi pls don’t forget Kangana graced the show after many requests, she was the superstar and KJO was the paid host it is not for him to remove anything if channel wants it, and her voice needs no KJO to reach people https://t.co/4mHO7lc1mv — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 29, 2020

Let’s take a moment & acknowledge that @karanjohar took this question on the chin, & answered in a candid & honest manner not taking unwarranted personal offense. Let’s also acknowledge that he didn’t have the infamous #nepotism comment removed from his chat show which he cud’ve. https://t.co/XhEW5mBL7f — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s reportedly upset with the Bollywood industry for not supporting him after fans lashed out at him on social media post Sushant’s demise. The filmmaker reportedly unfollowed almost everyone on Twitter with the exception of , , Amitabh Bachchan. Post Sushant’s demise Kangana had released a video calling out award shows for not giving the late actor due credit for his films and giving all awards to Gully Boy.

