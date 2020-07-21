Kangana Ranaut’s team on Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrists: Isn’t it against law to reveal medical history?

Recently, as per a report, Mumbai Police recorded statements of late Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrists and psychotherapist. Now, Kangana Ranaut’s team has reacted to the reports of Sushant reportedly suffering from depression and has questioned them.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai left many questions unanswered. His case is under investigation by the Mumbai Police and several people have recorded their statements in the late actor’s case. Recently, Sushant’s psychiatrists and psychotherapist also recorded statements with the Mumbai Police and one of them confirmed that the actor was going through stressful times and depression. Reacting to them, ’s team has questioned the psychiatrists in a tweet.

Kangana’s team questioned the Mumbai Police reports that came out about Sushant being ‘mentally ill’ and further questioned the psychiatrist who claimed the same. Her team further quizzed if it was correct to share and disclose a patient’s medical history as it is considered to be against the law. The actress had given an interview over the weekend where she questioned the Mumbai Police investigation and also called out big names like , Mahesh Bhatt and Aditya Chopra.

Kangana’s team wrote, “Suddenly many news reports from Mumbai Police doing rounds that Sushant was "mentally ill", one of many psychiatrics who he met occasionally has claimed.

Wow!!!can he prove it? Isn’t it against law to disclose medical history even if he had any ?”

Here is Kangana’s team’s tweet:

Meanwhile, as per reports, Sushant’s case is currently being investigated by Mumbai Police and statements of people including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Shanoo Sharma and more have been recorded. The fans of the actor have been urging for a CBI probe in the late actor’s case. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty too called for a CBI investigation in Sushant’s case. The actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020. Kangana Ranaut was one of the stars who called out the Bollywood awards in a video, post the actor’s demise, for not giving due credit to Sushant’s films.

