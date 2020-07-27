Kangana Ranaut’s team tells Taapsee Pannu a solo hit like Queen, Manikarnika will make her an A lister
There seems to be no end to the battle of words between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu. In the latest turn of events, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star's team has called out at the Thappad star on Twitter. The actress' team posted a series of tweets wherein they accused Taapsee of "trying to sabotage justice" for the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Retweeting a fan tweet about the likes and comments on Taapsee's recent interview, Kangana's team posted a few tweets addressing the actress.
"Taapsee ji said she can’t do drama for TRP’s it’s a shame for a non existent career of hers she is trying to sabotage justice that whole nation wants for Sushant. For TRPs one needs valid points, brains, cohesive narrative and articulation…” the first tweet of the series read. "...simply trying to humiliate struggle of a great woman like Kangana who not only put her glorious career at stake but even her own life in danger, shame on such greedy people," the follow-up tweet added.
Kangana's team also looked back at an older interview of Taapsee where the actress spoke about not considering herself as an A-lister neither does she know how to become one. The actress' team advised her on how she could become an A-list star. “Good acting, strong personality, above everything a solo hit .... preferably a blockbuster like Queen, Tanu weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika if not even a normal solo hit will do, your time starts now ... GO @taapsee,” Kangana’s team wrote.
The tweets come days after Kangana called Taapsee a B-Grade actress during an interview and Taapsee reacted to her statements on Twitter. Read all about it here: Taapsee on Kangana Ranaut calling her a 'B Grade actress': 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya
