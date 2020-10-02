Kangana Ranaut’s team Thailavi pays special tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: Proud to celebrate the father of nation

On Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut shares a beautiful video paying a tribute to one of the greatest leaders of the nation.

It is October 2 and the day marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi – the father of the nation. He is known for her sacrifices for the freedom of the country and taught the nation some invaluable teachings. This year, India is celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary. On this occasion, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their tribute to this great leader and also extended their wishes to the fans. Joining them, also shared a special video for Mahatma Gandhi on behalf of the team of her upcoming movie Thalaivi.

In the video, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa paying a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Later, the screen transforms into Kangana’s image as she is dressed as Jayalalithaa for the movie Thalaivi. For the uninitiated, Kangana will be essaying the role of the late politician in her biopic. The video ended with a message “Happy Gandhi Jayanti from team Thalaivi”. In the caption, Kangana wrote, “Celebrating 151 years of the man who taught us the value of fighting for truth with non violence. Proud to be born as the daughter of this nation! Proud to celebrate the father of the nation.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tribute to Mahatma Gandhi:

Meanwhile, Kangana has resumed shooting for Thalaivi after over five months of hiatus given the COVID 19 pandemic. She has begun with her dance rehearsals for the movie. The update was shared by Kangana's assistant choreographer who lauded her and praised the actress as they both posed for happy photos ahead of their dance rehearsals.

