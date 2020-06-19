Is Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas sequel to Uri: The Surgical Strike? Here’s what producer Ronnie Screwvala has to say

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer in Tejas and will be donning the uniform for the first time on the silver screen.

is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry who never fails to impress the audience with her incredible acting prowess. She is known to bring something news to the table every time she hits the silver screens. Keeping up the trajectory, the Queen of Bollywood will be seen in Ronnie Screwvala’s production Tejas wherein Kangana will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer. While the movie has already been the talk of the town, there are speculations about the movie being a sequel of Vicky Kaushal starrrer Uri: The Surgical Strike which was helmed by Aditya Dhar.

However, Ronnie has cleared the area and stated that Tejas isn’t a sequel to Uri: The Surgical Strike. The renowned producer, who had bankrolled the Aditya Dhar directorial, claimed that while Uri: The Surgical Strike was based on real events, Tejas is a fictional story. However, it is being made on the same lines. “We wanted to make a film about the army so Uri happened. Tejas is not a sequel to Uri, because that was a true story and this isn’t. but it is on the same lines and on the same scale,” Ronnie Screwvala was quoted saying to Mumbai Mirror.

Interestingly, Kangana is will be seen donning the uniform for the first time and the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress is quite excited about the same. Talking about the same, the diva had earlier stated that she always wanted to play an officer on the silver screen. “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film,” Kangana had stated.

Apart from Tejas, Kangana will also be seen in Vijay directorial Thalaivi wherein she will essay the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. This much talked about biopic will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Kangana Ranaut: I was told eventually I will commit suicide; don’t know what people told Sushant

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×