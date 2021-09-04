Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi producer Vishnuvardhan Induri on disagreement with multiplexes: Still negotiating

Kangana Ranaut is portraying the role of superstar J. Jayalalitha in the upcoming release ‘Thalaivi. According to a report in ETimes, producer Vishnuvardhan spoke about the disagreement with multiplexes and said, “This happens. We are still negotiating with them, but we have to also make sure that we recover our investment. The theatre owners should support us because we are taking the risk of releasing the film in theatres despite the fact that as producers we have got returns from non-theatrical platforms”.

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram urging the multiplex owner to help each other in the trying times. She wrote, “No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema.. in these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist, it’s our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for south, we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well.”

She further wrote, “This is unfair and cruel in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut… Please let’s help each other in order to save theatres”. Meanwhile, talking about Thalaivii, the movie marks Kangana’s second biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Helmed by AL Vijay, the movie also stars Arvind Swamy and will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

