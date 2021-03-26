Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi team shares a new look poster of Madhoo on her birthday as she send her good wishes

Actress Madhoo is celebrating her birthday today. The Thalaivi makers have released a new poster of the actress from the film.

As actress Madhoo turns a year older, her Thalaivi co-star gave her a perfect gift. She shared the new look poster of Madhoo’s character in the film on her special day. Already the trailer of Thalaivi has created buzz on the internet. The film is based on the inspiring life journey of J Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be seen in the titular role of the late actress and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As reported, Madhoo will be playing the role of Janaki Ramachandran in the film.

Sharing the poster, Kangana Ranaut’s team wrote, “Happy birthday Madhoo’. In the poster, Madhoo is seen wearing simple cotton printed saree and is sitting beside Arvind Swamy who will play the role of M. G. Ramachandran. She smiles at him while he is in the hospital. Arvind Swamy as MGR was the founder of AIADMK, the party that Jayalalithaa joined and later headed.

The film is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media And Entertainment. It is all set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 23, 2021.

In the trailer, we also get to witness how Jayalalithaa's bond with MGR developed through the scenes between Kangana and Arvind Swamy. We also get to see Kangana dance and perform as the former late actress. The trailer takes us through the ups and downs of the political stalwart's life.

