Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivii’ falls prey to piracy; Full movie leaks online

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii is one of the most talked-about and much-awaited movies of the year. Kangana and her movie, both were in the limelight for a long time now for issues related to the theatrical release. But now it looks like Thalaivii has been making headlines again but this time unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. If the latest buzz is to be believed then her movie has leaked online.

Yes! You heard that right. Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii that released in the theatres on September 10 has been leaked online. As per reports in Bollywood Life, the film is released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. ns have made it available for free download. Well, Thalaivii is not the first film to face the brunt of piracy, unfortunately, there are many films that get leaked online. We haven’t heard from Kangana on this matter yet, but we are sure that the actress might react to this news.

For the unversed, Thalaivii is based on the life of a well-known South actress and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The film is released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The storyline of the film showcases varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema. The film is directed by A.L.Vijay and the music composer of the film is G.V.Prakash Kumar.

Kangana Ranaut has been praised by almost everyone for her brilliant portrayal of Jayalalithaa.

