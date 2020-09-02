Kangana Ranaut’s tweet demanding drug test for ‘Vicky Kaushik’ gives netizens a reason to troll her

Kangana Ranaut took to social media today to request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Vicky 'Kaushik' for a blood sample to bust drugs-related rumours against them. Amid this, Twitter called her out for goofing up the spellings of an actor's last name.

Actress today took to Twitter today and urged , , Ayan Mukerji and Vicky 'Kaushik' to give their blood sample for a drug test to prove rumours to rest that they are ‘cocaine addicts.’ However, while tweeting, Kangana goofed up the spelling of Vicky’s last name and misspelt it as Kaushik. Seeing the same, netizens took to social media to troll Kangana for the same and corrected her spellings for the actor’s name.

Kangana took to Twitter and wrote, “I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for a drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia.” She had recently spoken against the use of drugs in Bollywood and in a recent interview alleged that 99 percent of the actors use them. Post that, the actress tweeted today and urged actors to give their blood samples for the same.

However, while doing so, she misspelt Vicky’s last name and twitter was quick to notice. A user wrote, “I would request you to lead the movement by first getting your drug tests done . Hope you understand that rumours about you are also equally strong. Let's have it settled once and for all. Also - It's Vicky Kaushal , not Vicky kaushik. Uri toh dekhi hogi ?” Another one wrote, “Madam aap toh English Mai weak yeh to pata hai lekin aap naam bhi bul jati ho yeh nahi pata tha. Vicky kushal ko aap ne Vicky kaushik Kar Diya.”

Vicky Kaushik? Any relative of Satish Kaushik? Well I didn't see him yet. — Aakib (@aakib_9594) September 2, 2020

It's Vicky Kaushal not Vicky Kaushik#KanganaRanaut - You need Help! pic.twitter.com/lLDU2SAS4f — Ajay kumar (@Ajay_kr94) September 2, 2020

Vicky Kaushik trending for drug test! Meanwhile Vicky Kaushal... pic.twitter.com/y8yxyTlQaw — Sharmishtha Sahu (@mesme_rising) September 2, 2020

Kangana Ranout got trolled herself.. Vicky Kaushik sorry vicky kaushal is still winning pic.twitter.com/cvaIbwW0Kt — indicreed (@indicreed1) September 2, 2020

****Vicky Kaushik**** LOL

It's Vicky Kaushal.

Twitteratis be like : pic.twitter.com/vWmxK5h08B — Sabhyata Sahu (@SabhyataSahu) September 2, 2020

Normal people will read it ‘Vicky Kaushik’, on heavy dose of drugs will read it Vicky Kaushal. pic.twitter.com/uYqolcBrli — Irfan (@simplyirfan) September 2, 2020

I would request you to lead the movement by first getting your drug tests done . Hope you understand that rumours about you are also equally strong. Let's have it settled once and for all. Also - It's Vicky Kaushal , not Vicky kaushik. Uri toh dekhi hogi ? https://t.co/TrajYEVXFf — kumud chaudhary (@kumudchaudhary1) September 2, 2020

Recently, Kangana had called out Bollywood recently after drug-related chats came to light in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and had demanded security for herself from the Prime Minister’s office in lieu of providing information and helping the Narcotics Control Bureau. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also had joined in demanding security for Kangana in order to help the NCB uncover the truth about the same.

