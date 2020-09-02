  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet demanding drug test for ‘Vicky Kaushik’ gives netizens a reason to troll her

Kangana Ranaut took to social media today to request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Vicky 'Kaushik' for a blood sample to bust drugs-related rumours against them. Amid this, Twitter called her out for goofing up the spellings of an actor's last name.
13295 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut’s tweet demanding drug test for ‘Vicky Kaushik’ gives netizens a reason to troll herKangana Ranaut gets trolled after she misspells Vicky Kaushal as ‘Vicky Kaushik’ in her plea for drug test
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Kangana Ranaut today took to Twitter today and urged Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayan Mukerji and Vicky 'Kaushik' to give their blood sample for a drug test to prove rumours to rest that they are ‘cocaine addicts.’ However, while tweeting, Kangana goofed up the spelling of Vicky’s last name and misspelt it as Kaushik. Seeing the same, netizens took to social media to troll Kangana for the same and corrected her spellings for the actor’s name.

Kangana took to Twitter and wrote, “I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for a drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia.” She had recently spoken against the use of drugs in Bollywood and in a recent interview alleged that 99 percent of the actors use them. Post that, the actress tweeted today and urged actors to give their blood samples for the same. 

However, while doing so, she misspelt Vicky’s last name and twitter was quick to notice. A user wrote, “I would request you to lead the movement by first  getting your drug tests done . Hope you understand that rumours about you are also equally strong. Let's have it settled once and for all. Also - It's Vicky Kaushal , not Vicky kaushik. Uri toh dekhi hogi ?” Another one wrote, “Madam aap toh English Mai weak yeh to pata hai lekin aap naam bhi bul jati ho yeh nahi pata tha. Vicky kushal ko aap ne Vicky kaushik Kar Diya.”

Take a look at tweets to Kangana Ranaut: 

Recently, Kangana had called out Bollywood recently after drug-related chats came to light in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and had demanded security for herself from the Prime Minister’s office in lieu of providing information and helping the Narcotics Control Bureau. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also had joined in demanding security for Kangana in order to help the NCB uncover the truth about the same. 

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut urges Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer, Vicky to give samples for drug test: I want them to bust rumours 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement