Kangana Ranaut on Sanjay Raut & Kunal Kamra's pic together: Such mockery of illegal demolition of my house

Actress recently took to her social media handle to react to a photo of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut with comedian Kunal Kamra together. The actress has been in the news since her office in Mumbai was demolished by the BMC amid her row with the Maharashtra Government. The Thalaivi star reacted strongly to the photo of the leader with the comedian as they were seen holding toy bulldozers in the photo and smiling away while posing.

Kangana took to Twitter and reacted to the photo. She expressed that she went through 'harassment,financial losses, mental and emotional torture' post the demolition of her house. The actress went ahead and called the photo of Sanjay Raut with Kunal Kamra 'mockery' of the 'illegal demolition' of her house. Further, she mentioned that the photo 'validated her claims' about them. Kangana’s office was demolished in Mumbai by BMC officials amid her row with the Maharashtra Government.

Kangana wrote, "Even though I faced massive harassment,financial losses, mental and emotional torture but Maharashtra government’s incompetence and political innocence stands exposed so my struggles were all worth it, such mockery of illegal demolition of my house validates my claims about them."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's reaction to the photo:

Even though I faced massive harassment,financial losses, mental and emotional torture but Maharashtra government’s incompetence and political innocence stands exposed so my struggles were all worth it, such mockery of illegal demolition of my house validates my claims about them. https://t.co/VYpUxtawxC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress is pursuing a legal battle against BMC for the demolition of her office in Mumbai. Her case is currently going on in Bombay High Court. Last month, on September 9, when Kangana was on her way to Mumbai from Manali, her office was demolished by the BMC officials over alleged illegal construction. Post that, Kangana had reacted strongly to the demolition and even met the Maharashtra Governor over the same. Currently, the actress wrapped up another schedule of Thalaivi and returned to Manali.

