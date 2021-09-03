Kangana Ranaut says ‘7 days to go’ as she braces fans for the story of ‘the revolutionary leader’ in Thalaivii

The much-awaited theatrical release of the biographical film Thalaivii is just around the corner and the lead actor of the film, is leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. While doing the same, on Friday evening, the Queen actor took to Instagram, to share yet another unique poster of her forthcoming film. In the picture, fans can see Kangana dressed as the late politician and actor J. Jayalalithaa.

In the recent past, Kangana Ranaut’s makeover in the movie has become a major topic of discussion among fans who are desperately waiting for the film’s release. Now, this picture only adds volume to their excitement. The new poster looks like the front page of a South Indian newspaper that shares all the intriguing details of the biographical movie. Moreover, the infectious smiles of Kangana as Jayalalithaa brings back feelings of nostalgia for many. While sharing the photo, she said, “Seven days to go …Multilingual…. Biggest film of 2021 #Thalaivii - The revolutionary leader.”

Take a look:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans went gaga over, While some said, they ‘can’t wait’, another added that their ‘excitement’ level has shot up. Meanwhile, hearts and fire emoticons flooded the comment section of the post. The high edge biographical drama depicts the multiple stages of late politician Jayalalithaa’s life. Kangana Ranaut is gearing up to entice audiences with her retro looks along with an insight into Jayalalithaa’s struggle while rising as a politician of the Tamil Nadu state.

Moreover, the exploits of her acting journey will also be covered in the movie. Thalaivii is all set to hit the silver screens on September 10, 2021. Apart from this, the actor also has Dhaakad in the pipeline. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. Besides Kangana, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta play pivotal roles in the film.

