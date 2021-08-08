Kangana Ranaut says Agni will live in her 'beyond the film' as she inches closer to Dhaakad wrap.

has been outside India for a few weeks as she has been shooting for her next film Dhaakad. The film, like several others, has been invariably pushed due to the pandemic. In fact, Kangana even faced issues with her passport as she was not being allowed to fly out the country. However, since a few weeks Kangana has been in Budapest and shooting for Dhaakad. Looks like Dhaakad's shoot is now inching closer as Kangana announced on the gram with a photo.

Sharing a photo of herself donning her film's character Agni's outfit, Kangana wrote that it will live in her beyond the film. Her caption read, "As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise inspite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad."

In the photo, Kangana's interesting hairdo and tattoo was in focus as the actress stood overlooking the city and the sun.

Check out Kangana's photo below:

Ever since Kangana left for Budapest, the star has been sharing updates on her film with her fans. A few weeks ago, the actress had also shared her stunning transformation from her film Thalaivi to Dhaakad. Calling it a "journey like no other", Kangana had shared photos of her transformation. For the unversed, in Thalaivi, Kangana will be playing late CM Jayalalithaa and in Dhaakad, the actress will be essaying the character of Agni in the action thriller.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut takes up Urdu shayari as she glistens in green; Don't miss her caption