  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande compared her to Sushant Singh Rajput & called him an intellectual person

Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had once drawn similarities between him and Kangana Ranaut. This has been revealed by the Queen actress herself.
3910 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande compared her to Sushant Singh Rajput & called him an intellectual personKangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande compared her to Sushant Singh Rajput & called him an intellectual person
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and the actress has been calling out a lot of bigwigs in the industry in charges of nepotism and various other related issues. She along with a few others have sensed a foul play in the late actor’s untimely demise and hence, the rising debates and controversies. The Manikarnika actress also made a few shocking revelations in a recent interview with a news channel that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Now, in an exclusive interview with TOI, Kangana has revealed that Ankita Lokhande had once drawn similarities between her and Sushant Singh Rajput. For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant were dating each other for a few years but the two of them later parted ways. Meanwhile, as per Kangana, the Pavitra Rishta actress compared her to Sushant saying that the actor was exactly like her. That’s not all. She also called him an intellectual person and said that he did not gossip about anyone.

Kangana further reveals that Ankita said Sushant had a small-town personality. The only difference that she drew between the late MS Dhoni star and Kangana was that the former wanted to get accepted. Meanwhile, talking about Sushant Singh Rajput,  the late actor’s last movie Dil Bechara has been released on Friday, 24th July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. It marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. The movie’s music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande reminisces Sushant Singh Rajput's journey from Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara post its release

Credits :Times of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement