Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande compared her to Sushant Singh Rajput & called him an intellectual person

Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had once drawn similarities between him and Kangana Ranaut. This has been revealed by the Queen actress herself.

has been at the forefront ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and the actress has been calling out a lot of bigwigs in the industry in charges of nepotism and various other related issues. She along with a few others have sensed a foul play in the late actor’s untimely demise and hence, the rising debates and controversies. The Manikarnika actress also made a few shocking revelations in a recent interview with a news channel that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Now, in an exclusive interview with TOI, Kangana has revealed that Ankita Lokhande had once drawn similarities between her and Sushant Singh Rajput. For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant were dating each other for a few years but the two of them later parted ways. Meanwhile, as per Kangana, the Pavitra Rishta actress compared her to Sushant saying that the actor was exactly like her. That’s not all. She also called him an intellectual person and said that he did not gossip about anyone.

Kangana further reveals that Ankita said Sushant had a small-town personality. The only difference that she drew between the late MS Dhoni star and Kangana was that the former wanted to get accepted. Meanwhile, talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor’s last movie Dil Bechara has been released on Friday, 24th July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. It marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. The movie’s music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Credits :Times of India

