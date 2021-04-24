Kangana Ranaut says 'appreciate Indian made vaccine' to Sonu post his COVID recovery: Encourage all to take it

On Friday, Sonu Sood revealed that he tested negative for COVID 19 and recovered from it. Now, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Sonu's post and urged him to tell people to take the Indian made vaccine to avoid wastage post May 1, 2021.

Actress has been actively tweeting her thoughts over the current COVID 19 second wave in the country. However, recently, she went ahead and reacted to the news of Sonu Sood testing negative and recovering 'fast' from the virus. Kangana, in her tweet, claimed that Sonu took his first jab of the Coronavirus vaccine and hence recovered from the virus 'fast.'. She further urged him to encourage young people to take the jab from May 1 as it opens to everyone above the age of 18.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana retweeted Sonu's tweet where he informed everyone about his recovery from COVID 19. In her tweet, Kangana told Sonu to 'appreciate India made vaccines' and also go ahead and urge others to take it also to avoid the wastage of the resource post May 1. Recently, the Government of India had declared that after May 1, everyone above the age of 18 would be eligible for the COVID 19 vaccine. Earlier, when Arjun Rampal also announced his 'quick' recovery from COVID 19 after taking the first jab, Kangana retweeted his tweet on her handle. She wrote, "it’s important for news like this to come out, thank you @rampalarjun."

Reacting to Sonu's post where he informed fans about his COVID 19 negative report, Kangana wrote, "Sonu ji you had the first shot of the vaccine and I see because of that you recovered very fast, may be you want to appreciate India made vaccine and its effects, also encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn’t get expired post 1st May like before."

Sonu ji you had the first shot of the vaccine and I see because of that you recovered very fast, may be you want to appreciate India made vaccine and its effects, also encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn’t get expired post 1st May like before https://t.co/k1smgDecwI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 23, 2021

Earlier, when Kangana's parents took the second jab of their COVID 19 vaccine, the Thalaivi star had shared photos of them on her social media handle. Not just this, she had then said that she too was 'waiting' for her turn to get the jab. Meanwhile, currently, the actress is spending time at home amid the Janta Curfew and restrictions imposed in Maharashtra owing to the COVID 19 spike.

