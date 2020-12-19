Kangana Ranaut says beware of frauds as she claims only those who support Farmers Bill are 'real desh bhakts'

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to wish a select group of people 'Good Morning' as she made everyone wary of 'frauds' amid the protests against the Farmers Bill.

Actress has been extremely open about her opinions and never shies away from expressing them via her Twitter handle. Often, Kangana shares her thoughts over various issues on her Twitter handle and lately, she has been expressing her take on the Farmers protest and the bill that they are protesting against. Amid this, the Thalaivi actress on Saturday also shared a tweet in which she explained who according to her are the 'real desh bhakts' and who one should be wary of.

The star shared a photo along with her tweet and wished only a select group of people 'Good Morning' with it. In the photo that was shared with her tweet, Kangana is seen soaking in the sun at her home with a warm cuppa. She is seen clad in a white and pink coordinated night suit. Her hair is tied up in a bun. As she clicked the photo, the actress sent out good morning wishes along with her thoughts over the Farmers Bills.

Sharing her thoughts about it, Kangana wrote, "Good morning to only those who love Akhand Bharat and don’t want it to break in pieces,Good morning to only those who know and care to understand the consequences of farmers bill and genuinely support it they are the real desh Bhakts and well wishers of Farmers,beware of frauds."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Good morning to only those who love Akhand Bharat and don’t want it to break in pieces,Good morning to only those who know and care to understand the consequences of farmers bill and genuinely support it they are the real desh Bhakts and well wishers of Farmers,beware of frauds. pic.twitter.com/oKBQzgVnBf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress recently returned to Manali after completing the shoot of her film, Thalaivi. In the same, she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa. The film is a biopic based on the life of the late woman leader. Besides this, she also has kicked off action rehearsals for Dhaakad. She also will be seen in Tejas where she will be essaying the role of a fighter pilot. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

