Kangana Ranaut says Dhaakad shoot begins in Jan 2021; Shares pics of prosthetic measurement for the spy flick

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share glimpses from her prosthetic measurement session for Dhaakad. The actress revealed that she is all set to kick off India's 'first-ever women-led spy film franchise' with Dhaakad.

Over the past few days, has been focusing her energy and attention on her next project that is an actioner titled Dhaakad. From physically training to ace Agent Agni's role to spending time working on herself for the character, Kangana has been giving it all while she spends time in Manali. Amid this, Kangana today shared a sneak peek from the prosthetics measurement session at her house in Manali for her role as a spy in Dhaakad. With it, she revealed when the shoot of the film will start.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared photos of being covered in prosthetic material while people worked on her face to make the perfect look for her for Dhaakad. The actress shared that she is excited about the film and that it would be India's first-ever Woman-led spy thriller franchise. The film will star Kangana as Agent Agni and in her tweet today, Kangana revealed that it will go on floors in January 2021. The actress recently shared a video of herself training at home physically as she prepped for her stunts and action for Dhaakad.

Sharing the photos of herself, Kangana wrote, "Today prosthetics measurements for #Dhakaad were done, filming begins early January, beginning of a new era for Indian cinema, first ever Woman Lead Spy action/thriller franchise. Thank you team for this opportunity."

Take a look at Kangana's tweet:

Today prosthetics measurements for #Dhakaad were done, filming begins early January, beginning of a new era for Indian cinema, first ever Woman Lead Spy action/thriller franchise. Thank you team for this opportunity pic.twitter.com/tAO8D5iD7P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Dhaakad's first look teaser was released last year in which Kangana was seen in a badass avatar as she went all guns blazing in a war zone. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Tejas as an Indian Air Force fighter pilot. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana also recently wrapped up J Jayalalithaa's biopic, Thalaivi.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

