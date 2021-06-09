Kangana Ranaut welcomes Centre’s ‘each one, pay one’ policy to fund COVID 19 vaccines for poor

Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the news of the Central government's new COVID 19 vaccine policy for the poor. The actress recently returned to Mumbai from Manali.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the hardest-hit section of the society is the poor people whose livelihood has been impacted by the curbs. They have also been facing a crunch when it comes to availing COVID 19 vaccine. Amid this, the Central Government came up with an 'each one, pay one' policy to fund COVID 19 vaccine for the poor. has welcomed this move by the Centre and has reacted to the same. She shared that despite being the highest-paid actress in the nation, she too has been impacted amid the pandemic. However, despite everything, Kangana said that she welcomes the move by the government. She said that the time may be tough but coming together can help all.

Writing on her Instagram story Kangana shared, "Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money." Adding, "still I welcome this move, time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story-

The ‘Queen’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress has a lot going on lately. Kangana Ranaut had tested positive for Covid-19 but has recovered and tested negative.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in films like ‘Thalaivi’, ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Tejas’, and the most interesting ‘Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda’.

