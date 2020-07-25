Kangana Ranaut says everyone faces harassment & bullying in the industry post AR Rahman's revelation

Now, Kangana Ranaut's team has shared a message on their official Twitter account stating that everyone has faced harassment and bullying in the Bollywood industry.

The musical legend AR Rahman made a shocking revelation about a gang working against him in the Bollywood industry. The Academy Award winning music composer revealed during an interview that there is a gang present in the Bollywood industry which does not want him to get good work. The music maestro also adds that he believes in destiny and all that he gets comes from God. AR Rahman also revealed that the Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra was hesitant to approach him for the film. AR Rahman goes on to say that the Dil Bechara director was told by many people who warned him against going to AR Rahman for his film.

The Oscar winning music director also goes to add that the reason he is getting less work in the Hindi film industry is because of this gang who are spreading false rumours about him. The music composer also stated during the interview that he never says no to good film. Now, 's team has shared a message on their official Twitter account that everyone has faced harassment and bullying in the Bollywood industry.

Everyone experiences harassment and bullying in this industry especially when you act autonomous and become totally independenthttps://t.co/izNxflans2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 25, 2020

The tweet made by Kangana Ranaut's team states that, "Everyone experiences harassment and bullying in this industry especially when you act autonomous and become totally independent." The news reports also state how AR Rahman has done more work in the south film industry than in the Hindi film industry.

