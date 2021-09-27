Kangana Ranaut says gaining & losing 20 Kg for Thalaivii 'messed up' her body: Have permanent stretch marks

Kangana Ranaut is currently basking in the success of Thalaivii. Fans and followers of the actress have been praising the actress for her commendable acting and brilliant transition from Kangana to Jayalalithaa on-screen. Well, the Panga actress has time and again told us all about what all efforts she took to portray the character of Jayalaithaa. She had to go through a massive physical transformation and that is quite visible. Well, the actress recently took to her Instagram handle to highlight this fact yet again and reveal certain permanent damages that this transformation has caused her.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to post a collage of her when she had gained weight for Thalaivii and her present self. The physical transformation is quite visible in this picture. Sharing this image Kangana wrote, “Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body ….I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself #thalaivii.”

Take a look:

Thalaivii has been winning hearts across the nation. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 10 and Kangana's act as J Jayalalithaa impressed the audience. Critics too gave Kangana rave reviews for essaying the role of the late politician with perfection.

Now, she will be seen next in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film has been shot in parts of MP and Budapest. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and backed by Sohail Maklai. Besides this, she is also shooting for her film with director Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut rejoices as Thalaivii in Hindi begins streaming digitally: Hope the film does extremely well