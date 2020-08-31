Kangana Ranaut says ‘glory comes only after pain’ as she explains how she made her tattoo come alive

Kangana Ranaut is one of the popular stars in Bollywood who is known for speaking her mind. In a recent tweet, Kangana shared the story behind her tattoo and said that ‘glory comes only after pain.’

Actress is not just known for her acting skills and her stellar performances but also for speaking her mind. The gorgeous star bravely puts forth her opinions over several issues and is not afraid of standing up for what she thinks is right. Due to her strong and bold opinions, she is a role model for millions of fans. Recently, when Kangana made her Twitter debut, her fans were left amazed and they warmly welcomed her on the platform. Now, she shared an interesting story behind her tattoo.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a photo of her tattoo on the nape of her neck and shared an interesting anecdote about it. The actress recalled that initially she only got two wings as a tattoo but later added a crown to make more sense of it. However, she still did not feel satisfied with it and added a sword to it. It is then that she felt that her tattoo ‘came alive.’ As she shared the photo of her tattoo with the story, she explained that glory only comes after pain.

As she tweeted the photo, Kangana wrote, “More than a decade ago I got two wings on the nape of my neck but they didn’t make any sense, after few months I added a crown, still it wasn’t enough, then I pierced it all with a sword suddenly my tattoo came alive, glory comes only after the pain.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about her tattoo:

More than a decade ago I got two wings on the nape of my neck but they didn’t make any sense, after few months I added a crown, still it wasn’t enough, then I pierced it all with a sword suddenly my tattoo came alive, glory comes only after the pain. pic.twitter.com/Wk4FS9KIcZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, recently, Kangana opened up about the drug connection in Bollywood in an interview and raised doubts over Rhea Chakraborty after she appeared in several interviews. Kangana has been raising her voice for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She had even called out an award show for not acknowledging his films like Chhichhore. Currently, she is in Manali and will soon return to work. She will be seen in Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×