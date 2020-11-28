Kangana Ranaut says Hrithik Roshan, Pancholi seem 'kind souls' post Mumbai Mayor calls her 'do takke ke log'

Actress Kangana Ranaut got some relief from Bombay High Court yesterday in her case against BMC's demolition at her office in Mumbai. Post the judgement, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar slammed Kangana in a press meet. Now, Kangana has reacted to the name calling in a tweet.

Actress has now reacted to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's remarks on her post the Bombay High Court's recent ruling in her case against BMC's action at her office in Mumbai. The Mumbai Mayor used words like 'Nati, do takke ke log' in a press conference post the Bombay HC judgement in the case and slammed the actress for her POK remark against Mumbai. Now, Kangana has reacted to the video shared by ANI and expressed that Bollywood mafia, and Aaditya Pancholi seem like 'kind souls' to her post the name-calling by Maharashtra Government.

Sharing the same, Kangana wrote, "The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls .... I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much." Yesterday, Kangana had even shared a video where she thanked everyone for their support post the demolition of her office in Mumbai by BMC in September 2020. The actress even thanked those who laughed at her and acted like 'villains.'

In a video of the Mumbai Mayor shared by ANI, Kishori Pednekar can be seen expressing her opinion on the Bombay HC's ruling in Kangana's case against BMC. She said, "Everyone is surprised that an actress who lives in Himachal, comes here & calls our Mumbai PoK... such 'do takke ke log' want to make Courts arena for political rivalry, it's wrong."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls ....

I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much https://t.co/by2VKQauZt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 28, 2020

As per Bombay HC's ruling yesterday in the Kangana Vs BMC case over the demolition, the court had ordered the appointment of a valuer to ascertain the damages to her property. Further, the Court said that the action by BMC was not without 'malice' and hence, it mentioned that it will determine the compensation to the actress once the valuer submits the report. Post the same, Kangana had tweeted and called it a 'victory of the democracy.'

