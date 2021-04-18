  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut says humans are traumatised by ‘self made’ virus; urges people to plant 8 trees in a year

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to list a few things which can save the environment and urged people to follow the simple steps. Take a look.
10340 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal about her opinions on social media. The actress wears her heart on her sleeve and her tweets are a proof of that. On countless occasions in the past, the actress has used her platform to express her views on numerous topics. The star is also unafraid of commenting on topics that may lead to criticism. Today, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to share her thoughts on factors affecting the planet.

In the tweet, the actress talked about how people are ‘traumatised’ by a ‘self made virus’. She explained that the Covid-19 virus may be causing human deaths, however it is ‘healing everything else.’ The star continued her message in another tweet, by urging people to be gentle to the planet. She listed a few steps people can take into consideration in order to save the Earth. The actress noted points for the betterment of the environment and wrote how everyone must plant 8 trees a year. She also disapproved of single use plastics, wasting food and overpopulation.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweets:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi alongside Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, Bhagyashree. The film was initially supposed to release on April 23, however it got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Besides this, the actress will also be seen in Dhaakad next to Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The star is currently shooting for Sarvesh Mewara directorial Tejas and posts multiple pictures with the film’s crew.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut shares a meme and takes a jibe at Maharashtra Lockdown amid COVID 19 surge

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

