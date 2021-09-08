Kangana Ranaut says 'I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii': Saw Jaya maa's videos & I was like what

Actress is all set to be seen in Thalaivii as J Jayalalithaa. The film will be releasing in cinemas this week and ahead of it, Kangana has revealed how she felt she was the 'worst' casting for the role of the iconic actress-turned-politician. In a recent chat, Kangana, who will be seen tracing the life of Jayalalithaa on screen, shared that when makers came to her with the script, she had 'doubts' about taking on the role of a person who had temples in the South.

In a chat with Film Companion South, Kangana said, "I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii. The worst there can be. Vijendra sir came to me, and I saw Jaya maa's videos, and I was like what!" She went on to share how she came from the North and her face was different from Jayalalithaa's looks. She also spoke about how she had doubts about how she will look after gaining weight for the role. Talking about it, Kangana said, "the sheer obstacles of me, in my 30s, to gain 20-25 kgs of weight. And who knows how I'll look after gaining… I would go mad, I would stress about it, and at this stage of my career I have so much to lose. So I was filled with doubts when it came to Thalaivii."

However, the actress went on to share that it was the director of the film, Vijay, whose conviction worked for her and she took on the role. Kangana said that he felt she was 'perfect' for the role and that she will be able to pull it off. Kangana revealed that when he heard him say this, she felt that he will receive a lot of 'bashing' in Tamil Nadu and that he has a lot to 'lose'. She said, "He (Vijay) also has everything to lose. You know how people are. Jaya maa has temples. They will burn theatres if someone doesn't live up to (expectations)." However, she explained that his conviction gave her confidence. She said, "But he's a big director, there must be some merit in it. His conviction worked a lot for me."

Meanwhile, the actress has been busy with the promotions of the film over the past few days. Kicking off promotions from Chennai, Kangana travelled to Hyderabad and then returned to Mumbai for the same. When Kangana's look as Jayalalithaa was seen in the trailer, fans were left in awe. She received an overwhelming response for the same. Talking about Thalaivii, it also stars Arvind Swami as MGR and is helmed by Vijay. It will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in theatres on September 10, 2021.

Also Read|Thalaivii Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's film an ode to Amma by Jaya