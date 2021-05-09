Kangana Ranaut says Instagram deleted her post as she ‘threatened to demolish Covid’ due to ‘Covid fan club’

Kangana Ranaut mentioned on Instagram that the platform has deleted her earlier post regarding COVID 19. Laughed about not lasting on Instagram for more than a week.

has been making headlines even after her popular Twitter account got permanently suspended from the platform. Kangana has made Instagram her new home for voicing her opinions but according to her, “It’s been two days here on Insta but don’t think will last here more than a week.” Kangana wrote on an Instagram story that the social media platform has deleted her previous post where she announced that she has tested positive for COVID 19 and mentioned that it is nothing but glorified flu which got too much media hype.

In her story, Kangana wrote, “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin (I had heard of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter but) Covid fan club awesome... It’s been two days here on insta but don’t think will last here more than a week.” As per her admission, Kangana is facing the issue of being silenced for an opinion as the social media platform is either finding her opinion to be controversial or it does not meet their guidelines.

Click here to see the post:

Recently Kangana’s Twitter got suspended permanently after a series of tweets that allegedly were inciting violence between communities and could be termed as hate speech regarding the West Bengal assembly elections. A spokesperson from Twitter mentioned that Kangana’s profile has violated its guidelines on hateful conduct and abusive behavior policies. Kangana retorted to the action and said that she has other platforms including films to voice her opinions.

