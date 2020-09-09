BMC begins demolishing Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office; She calls it 'death of democracy': My spirit will rise

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to reveal how BMC officials have attacked her Mumbai office and have begun demolishing her property while she is on her way to the city. Take a look at the actress's tweets here.

and Maharashtra Government's tussle is getting murkier with each passing day. It all began when Kanaga compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in one of her tweets, and it irked Maharashtra's ruling party, Shiv Sena. She received a lot of backlash from the political party. Yesterday, the actress's office in Bandra's Pali Hill was sealed by the BMC, and she was given a 'stop work notice' for 'illegal construction.'

Now, as Kangana is on her way to Mumbai, the actress has received yet another 'shock', as the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials have attacked her office in Mumbai, and started demolition work there. The actress took to her Twitter handle to reveal how 'Maharashtra Government and their goons' have barged into her Mumbai office, and have begun breaking it down 'illegally.' Sharing a picture of police officials outside her office, Kangana wrote, 'As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, the Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on!'

Further adding that their actions will not break her down, she expressed, 'I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher.'

In the following tweet, Kangana compared her office space to the Ram Mandir, and the BMC to Mughal emperor Babur. Sharing more pictures of BMC officials sledging hammers at her office gates, and all ready to break down her office, she wrote, 'Babur and his army.' and called it the 'Death of Democracy'.

In another tweet, Kangaga stood by her comments on calling Mumbai PoK, and said that her 'enemies' never prove her wrong. 'I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now.'

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Yesterday, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) had pasted notices outside Kangana's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai, alleging 'unlawful construction' in the premises. However, Kangana's lawyer claimed that the BMC is only trying to intimidate her with her dominance. He stated,' No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you. So the notice issued by you as 'Stop Work Notice' is absolutely bad-in-law and appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position.'

However, the MCGM did not take their words and hit back to the allegations leveled against the corporation. In a statement, MCGM stated, 'The allegations by Kangana's lawyer are baseless. After receipt of the notice, you continued the work. So, the notice structure as mentioned in the notice is liable for forthwith demolition at your risk, cost, and consequences.'

