BMC begins demolishing Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office; She calls it 'death of democracy': My spirit will rise
Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra Government's tussle is getting murkier with each passing day. It all began when Kanaga compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in one of her tweets, and it irked Maharashtra's ruling party, Shiv Sena. She received a lot of backlash from the political party. Yesterday, the actress's office in Bandra's Pali Hill was sealed by the BMC, and she was given a 'stop work notice' for 'illegal construction.'
Now, as Kangana is on her way to Mumbai, the actress has received yet another 'shock', as the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials have attacked her office in Mumbai, and started demolition work there. The actress took to her Twitter handle to reveal how 'Maharashtra Government and their goons' have barged into her Mumbai office, and have begun breaking it down 'illegally.' Sharing a picture of police officials outside her office, Kangana wrote, 'As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, the Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on!'
Further adding that their actions will not break her down, she expressed, 'I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher.'
In the following tweet, Kangana compared her office space to the Ram Mandir, and the BMC to Mughal emperor Babur. Sharing more pictures of BMC officials sledging hammers at her office gates, and all ready to break down her office, she wrote, 'Babur and his army.' and called it the 'Death of Democracy'.
In another tweet, Kangaga stood by her comments on calling Mumbai PoK, and said that her 'enemies' never prove her wrong. 'I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now.'
Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweets here.
As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
Babur and his army #deathofdemocracy pic.twitter.com/L5wiUoNqhl
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
Pakistan.... #deathofdemocracy pic.twitter.com/4m2TyTcg95
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
Yesterday, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) had pasted notices outside Kangana's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai, alleging 'unlawful construction' in the premises. However, Kangana's lawyer claimed that the BMC is only trying to intimidate her with her dominance. He stated,' No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you. So the notice issued by you as 'Stop Work Notice' is absolutely bad-in-law and appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position.'
However, the MCGM did not take their words and hit back to the allegations leveled against the corporation. In a statement, MCGM stated, 'The allegations by Kangana's lawyer are baseless. After receipt of the notice, you continued the work. So, the notice structure as mentioned in the notice is liable for forthwith demolition at your risk, cost, and consequences.'
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Shameless Maharashtra government. Disgusting behavior.
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Modi has destroyed India socially, culturally, economically, and institutionally,
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Kaha gaya bullywood ???Ab nahi dikh rha tumhe ki kya galat hora hai .Bloody hope u all die painful death.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
How dare did the BMC demolish Kangana Ranaut’s office. The BMC says the building is illegal but Kangana’s office is completely legal and she has all the legal papers. Shame on Maharashtra government and Sanjay raut
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
She won't need it. Very soon she will have no work in Mumbai
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
Modi is even worse. He has destroyed India socially, culturally, economically, and institutionally,
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
Shameless Maha govt
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
Maha government is putting kangana in her place. Taking no nonsense from this crazy woman
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
Why demolish it. Could have used it to house homeless
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
Mumbai police must have a lot to hide for this sort of destruction to happen. Now they have exposed themselves even more as corrupt.
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
For better or worse, Mumbai is a city loved by many unconditionally. Calling it names is uncouth. No residents anywhere in the world would like it, if anyone disses about their place. Ambanis, Tatas & the Godrejs were born here and still live here. So do 20 million people.
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
This morning I woke up in Pakistan. I could hear kanganas office being demolished.
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
I condemn this activity, feel sorry for the poor girl (Kangana)
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Kangana must really have ruffled some Feathers for this to happen. Obviously some very dangerous powerful people are angry that someone has the guts to take them on.
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
I would strongly condemn this activity unless they serve her (Kangana) a notice first
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Don't worry kangana we will send you bricks and mortar from Pakistan you can build another office
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
It must be illegal drugs den
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Why is she obsessed with Pakistan
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Such cheap behavior trying to bully a female not expected.. Most disgusting..
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Kab SSR case ki limelight me kangana apna Matlab nikalne lagi pta hi nahi chala. Post it pinkvilla
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Bmc n ss is afraid of kangana so they are taking revenge
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Wow! Shameless Maha govt the world is watching
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
My god Thackeray is definitely involved and hiding something. The govt is trying so hard to stop kangana. Time to fight!
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Don’t like kangana at all but Really Shiv Sena is a dictator..... no doubt how Mumbai Police washed out all evidences in sushant case with cooper hospital. Just to save aaditya thackrey.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Pakistan sends its condolences.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Corruption is at its peak. Shame on Mumbai police n govt. You should wear bangles n cry for Rhea at NCB building, not at Kangana's building.shame shame shame....
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
I thought kangana is all about being law abiding. She has violated the law and should bear the consequences. Goof job BMC
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Now THIS is patriarchy. Where is the Bollywood brigade questioning her security?
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Who the hell does mumbai govt think they are? Go ahead demolish all u want..ur days are over. Time to boycott all politicians and stars.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Maharashtra hate u
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Stupid, Horrendou, a shame on woman - u kangana!
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
I used to be fan of Kangan, but after this farce SSR campaign, her blind support for Republic media goon Arnab- the bloodsucker vulture- and her illogical construction of murder theory by targeting another Woman Outsider, I've started hating her!! She's gone too!! Mumbai & B'wood should boycott her! Let her butt kiss BJP as long as they are in power & later move to Tihar jail! Demolish everything with her!! This deserves u right Kangana!! What an epic fall of 'Rani Jhansi'!!!
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
Hatttt saale
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
this is just heart breaking! Mafia Maharashtra should be named and shamed internationally for such barbaric acts means tomorrow if someone voices her opinions, he will either be killed or left with no roof under his head.Utterly shameful, then they are all mafias , their heart pains for criminals only!
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
What the heck is happening?!?! How can they do this?!?! Shame on India for allowing this to happen by their own authorities.
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
Not a Kangana fan but Maharashtra govt. showed that it runs on dictatorship and tyranny! Despicable act
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
Modi is worse
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
Ditto for BJP