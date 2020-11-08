Kangana Ranaut says Joe Biden won’t last more than a year; Calls him ‘Gajni Biden’

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to share her thoughts about the US President-elect, Joe Biden and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

After defeating Donald Trump, Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States. For Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory in the US election, many prominent Hollywood and Bollywood personalities have been congratulating them. Among them is the Judgemental Hai Kya actress . The star took to her Twitter handle to share her thoughts about the US President-elect and Vice President-elect. She has rooted for Kamala Harris in her tweet, she deemed the new President as "Gajni Biden."

After the win, Kamala Harris tweeted, "While I may be the first, I won't be the last," Quoting the same, Kangana wrote, "Not sure about Gajni Biden who's data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here:

Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show.

When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman.

Cheers to this historic day https://t.co/hpcy0YksRz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

Joe Biden is a member of the Democratic Party. Previously, he has served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017. While Kamala Harris, who is all set to be the Vice President of the United States, has Tamil origin from her mother's side. She is going to be the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America.

Meanwhile, many Indian celebrities, those who mostly stay in the US, rooted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Especially, Kamala Harris who has encouraged several girls to follow their dreams.

