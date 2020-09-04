  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut says ‘justice delivered’ post Showik Chakraborty’s arrest; Reacts to #indiawithkanganaranaut

Kangana recently thanked fans over trending and viral Twitter hashtag #indiawithkanganaranaut. In the same tweet, the actress also said “justice is being delivered” post Showik Chakraborty’s arrest.
36930 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut says ‘justice delivered’ post Showik Chakraborty’s arrest; Reacts to #indiawithkanganaranautKangana Ranaut says ‘justice delivered’ post Showik Chakraborty’s arrest; Reacts to #indiawithkanganaranaut
  • 8
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut has been fighting for justice for the tragic demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been vocal about her opinion regarding the untimely death of the actor and has been making headlines.  Which is why a hashtag #IndiaWithKanganaRanaut has been trending on Twitter, and now, the actress finally responded to it. 

 

She tweeted in response: “Thank you friends for trending #indiawithkanganaranaut we collectively got justice for Sushant, this is a historic day a closed case was opened and justice is being delivered, this is the power of collective consciousness, I bow down to your love and compassion for Sushant.”

 

See her tweet below:

In case you missed it, Kangana was also targeted, called names and made fun of, so much so that a popular hashtag #KanganaPagalHai started trending on Twitter yesterday. In response to the disrespectful hashtag that was trending number 4 yesterday on Twitter, Kangana said: “So all the bullies are having a meltdown now, frustrated but can’t come up with anything remotely logical, so now tweeting obscene memes and calling me names, shaming me by trending #KanganaPagalHai and next they will pretend to be Mental illness warriors. #ShameOnSanjayRaut”

 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut SLAMS ‘bullies’ trolling her: Can’t come up with anything logical so tweeting obscene memes

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Yes but the main culprits are still left. Their lives should be permanently ruined the same way they permanently erased Sushant from this world. No leniency.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

This is the first step to justice for Sushant. He did not ask to be drugged!

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Kangana has Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD). NPD is a mental condition in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships, and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of extreme confidence lies a fragile self-esteem that's vulnerable to the slightest criticism. The only way to deal with her is to disengage when she starts talking. Don't respond, don't engage!

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Ispe bhi koi case dalo aur arrest karo please.

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Mad Kangaroo should keep her mouth shut. Don't worry, Kang, they're coming for you next. #ArrestKangana #KanganaDoesDrugs

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Right bullshit lady

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Bullshit woman

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

She’s crazy and using all for publicity for her. She can’t tell me that she’s not taking drugs. Don’t believe her.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement