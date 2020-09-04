Kangana Ranaut says ‘justice delivered’ post Showik Chakraborty’s arrest; Reacts to #indiawithkanganaranaut

Kangana recently thanked fans over trending and viral Twitter hashtag #indiawithkanganaranaut. In the same tweet, the actress also said “justice is being delivered” post Showik Chakraborty’s arrest.

has been fighting for justice for the tragic demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been vocal about her opinion regarding the untimely death of the actor and has been making headlines. Which is why a hashtag #IndiaWithKanganaRanaut has been trending on Twitter, and now, the actress finally responded to it.

She tweeted in response: “Thank you friends for trending #indiawithkanganaranaut we collectively got justice for Sushant, this is a historic day a closed case was opened and justice is being delivered, this is the power of collective consciousness, I bow down to your love and compassion for Sushant.”

See her tweet below:

Thank you friends for trending #indiawithkanganaranaut we collectively got justice for Sushant, this is a historic day a closed case was opened and justice is being delivered, this is the power of collective consciousness, I bow down to your love and compassion for Sushant. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

In case you missed it, Kangana was also targeted, called names and made fun of, so much so that a popular hashtag #KanganaPagalHai started trending on Twitter yesterday. In response to the disrespectful hashtag that was trending number 4 yesterday on Twitter, Kangana said: “So all the bullies are having a meltdown now, frustrated but can’t come up with anything remotely logical, so now tweeting obscene memes and calling me names, shaming me by trending #KanganaPagalHai and next they will pretend to be Mental illness warriors. #ShameOnSanjayRaut”

