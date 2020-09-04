Kangana Ranaut says ‘justice delivered’ post Showik Chakraborty’s arrest; Reacts to #indiawithkanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut has been fighting for justice for the tragic demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been vocal about her opinion regarding the untimely death of the actor and has been making headlines. Which is why a hashtag #IndiaWithKanganaRanaut has been trending on Twitter, and now, the actress finally responded to it.
She tweeted in response: “Thank you friends for trending #indiawithkanganaranaut we collectively got justice for Sushant, this is a historic day a closed case was opened and justice is being delivered, this is the power of collective consciousness, I bow down to your love and compassion for Sushant.”
See her tweet below:
Thank you friends for trending #indiawithkanganaranaut we collectively got justice for Sushant, this is a historic day a closed case was opened and justice is being delivered, this is the power of collective consciousness, I bow down to your love and compassion for Sushant.
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020
In case you missed it, Kangana was also targeted, called names and made fun of, so much so that a popular hashtag #KanganaPagalHai started trending on Twitter yesterday. In response to the disrespectful hashtag that was trending number 4 yesterday on Twitter, Kangana said: “So all the bullies are having a meltdown now, frustrated but can’t come up with anything remotely logical, so now tweeting obscene memes and calling me names, shaming me by trending #KanganaPagalHai and next they will pretend to be Mental illness warriors. #ShameOnSanjayRaut”
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
Yes but the main culprits are still left. Their lives should be permanently ruined the same way they permanently erased Sushant from this world. No leniency.
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
This is the first step to justice for Sushant. He did not ask to be drugged!
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Kangana has Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD). NPD is a mental condition in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships, and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of extreme confidence lies a fragile self-esteem that's vulnerable to the slightest criticism. The only way to deal with her is to disengage when she starts talking. Don't respond, don't engage!
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Ispe bhi koi case dalo aur arrest karo please.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Mad Kangaroo should keep her mouth shut. Don't worry, Kang, they're coming for you next. #ArrestKangana #KanganaDoesDrugs
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Right bullshit lady
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Bullshit woman
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
She’s crazy and using all for publicity for her. She can’t tell me that she’s not taking drugs. Don’t believe her.