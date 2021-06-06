Kangana Ranaut says 'lao meri chappal' as she replies to Vikrant Massey's comment on Yami Gautam's photos

Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of Yami Gautam donning a red traditional saree on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Older than tradition and time nothing more gorgeously divine."

took Bollywood by surprise when she announced her marriage to filmmaker Aditya Dhar on social media last week. Since the announcement, Yami has been sharing photos from her haldi and mehendi ceremony. The actress got married in an intimate ceremony in the hills with just her family around and her photos have been a huge hit on social media.

On Sunday, Yami shared a series of photos from her haldi ceremony and even flaunted her gold kaleeras in some happy photos. Several fans took to social media as well as Yami's co-stars to drop love on Yami's photos. One of them was actress who shared a photo of Yami donning a red traditional saree on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Older than tradition and time nothing more gorgeously divine than a raw mountain girl turning a bride #himachalpradesh."

Apart from praising Yami's wedding look, Kangana also took to the comments section to call out Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikrant Massey. Yami's both co-stars had commented on her wedding photos. Vikrant Massey jokingly said, "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!" And looks like Kangana was not pleased with this comment as she replied saying, "kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come, someone get my slipper)."

Whereas Ayushmann loved Yami's pictures and commented, "Poori Jai Mata Di waali feelings aa rahi hai. Aap dono Jwala ji gaye thhe?" On another photo, Ayushmann said, "Simple. Real. God bless." Reacting to the latter comment, Kangana explained the actor that even if it looks simple it is layered and organic. Check out her comments below:

