Kangana Ranaut says ‘Maharashtra Governor listened to me like his own daughter’ post their meeting
Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli are back from her meeting with the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Kangana is sharing an update with fans on the meeting. The Queen actress spoke to media personnels outside Raj Bhavan and said: “I’ve told him about the unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like his own daughter”
In case you missed it, Kangana Ranaut was photographed making her way to the Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari this Sunday afternoon. It was previously revealed that the Bollywood actress will be meeting and interacting with the state Governor at his residence at 4:30 pm. Although the agenda of their meeting is still unclear, there is a likeliness that the actress and the political leader's meeting will revolve around the recent turn of events involving Kangana's office that was vandalised this week.
For the uninitiated, BMC demolished Kangana's Bandra property on the basis of "illegal construction." Today, the paparazzi caught the actress seated in her car and heading to the Bhavan with her sister Rangoli Chandel accompanying her. The duo's vehicle drove through a group of protestors standing beneath her home in the city. While slogans were chanted against the Manikarnika star, Kangana refused to pay heed to the protest and made her way to the destinations.
Anonymous 2 days ago
She is aWhacko Mental case. No one can call you just a daughter you are a Manali weed smoking Mental Whacko daughter who will not be able to step in our city Mumbai anymre..
Anonymous 2 days ago
She wants to be everyone's daughter? One day she's India's daughter, next day the governor listens to her like a daughter. Yet she doesn't care about any other daughters.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Daayan.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I'll never, ever forget how this lady tried to rile up the old wounds of Mumbai citizens by mentioning the Muslim ruler Babur. Who can forget the bloody aftermath that Mumbaikars witnessed after the Ayodhya mosque demolition. It took us to decades to ensure that Hindi-Muslim brothers stayed together in harmony in Mumbai again after 1993 riots and blasts. This woman knows exactly what buttons to push. Just like her puppeteer.
Anonymous 2 days ago
She is deflecting attention from Sushants death rather than helping solve it. Animals like Rawat cant be reasoned with. You have to be shrewd to deal with them. Not stupid.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Just like Sars went to Rohit Shetty and said Sir kaam dijiye...Kangana went to the Governer. Would any ordinary citizen be able to get an appointment? So if Kangana is using her contacts,so was Sara..why the hypocrisy?
Anonymous 3 days ago
Anonymous 3 days ago
Anonymous 3 days ago
what happened to her was a 48 crore loss. That was the nonsensical show.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Very resist. Look what a dirty game playing on. She wants to destroy our India. She wants to divide our country. May God punish her very hard. She is pathetic.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Fed up a long time ago with her nonsense and even more fed up now...every time she plays the abala nari card even though she says she is brave etc. - just see how she phrases things - as if her personal struggle should somehow be equated to the struggles of every woman, citizen etc. Every incident, brought about by her own actions, she tries to garner sympathy for it, with words like woman, daughter, single woman, young woman etc. and then tries to portray as if it's not her struggle but that of the entire women in the country. Hey! we see through you, madam. Never before did she ever stand up for anyone without it benefitting her in some way. Everything started after she got ditched and pushed out of the circle she badly wanted to belong to. Never heard her raise her voice to support other actresses or the downtrodden of society before that -instead, she was very much part of the Bullywood nonsense and mistressing around with no care...but after being ditched by her hero No. 1, suddenly turned her personal nonsense into some other thing including taking up the religion angle and unfortunately receiving political support for it this time. Otherwise, the only treatment to her should be what the real A-listers like DP, SRK, Ash, Big B etc. provide i.e. completely ignore her - she just cannot bear that ignoring from the A-listers.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Excellent comment
Anonymous 3 days ago
How happy Mr.Koshyari looks while talking to fellow pahadi. UK / HP jindabad !! Burn POK.
Anonymous 3 days ago
So unnecessary when country is battling covid and economic crisis. Using Sushanths death to settle her own scores.
Anonymous 3 days ago
She creates waves wherever she goes, very unfortunate BMC attempted to demolish her office. Shouldnt have happened. pv post.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Queen all the way !!