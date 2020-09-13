Kangana Ranaut says ‘Maharashtra Governor listened to me like his own daughter’ post their meeting

Kangana Ranaut spoke to media persons outside Raj Bhavan post her meeting with the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari and revealed what actually happened inside.

and her sister Rangoli are back from her meeting with the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Kangana is sharing an update with fans on the meeting. The Queen actress spoke to media personnels outside Raj Bhavan and said: “I’ve told him about the unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like his own daughter”

In case you missed it, Kangana Ranaut was photographed making her way to the Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari this Sunday afternoon. It was previously revealed that the Bollywood actress will be meeting and interacting with the state Governor at his residence at 4:30 pm. Although the agenda of their meeting is still unclear, there is a likeliness that the actress and the political leader's meeting will revolve around the recent turn of events involving Kangana's office that was vandalised this week.

For the uninitiated, BMC demolished Kangana's Bandra property on the basis of "illegal construction." Today, the paparazzi caught the actress seated in her car and heading to the Bhavan with her sister Rangoli Chandel accompanying her. The duo's vehicle drove through a group of protestors standing beneath her home in the city. While slogans were chanted against the Manikarnika star, Kangana refused to pay heed to the protest and made her way to the destinations.

