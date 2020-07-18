  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut says Mahesh Bhatt chased her at Woh Lamhe's trial; Says filmmaker threw 'chappal at her'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut revealed in a shocking interview that Mahesh Bhatt at the trial of Woh Lamhe chased her out.
941 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2020 10:28 pm
News,Kangana Ranaut,Mahesh bhattKangana Ranaut says Mahesh Bhatt chased her at Woh Lamhe's trial; Says filmmaker threw 'chappal at her'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut revealed in a shocking interview that Mahesh Bhatt at the trial of Woh Lamhe. The actress says, the filmmakers threw chappal at her. In an interview with Republic TV, the actress went on to reveal that the actress was chased out by Mahesh Bhatt. The actress said that she went to attend the trial of Woh Lamhe and Mahesh Bhatt was at the gate. The actress goes on to add that director producer Mahesh Bhatt went on to throw a chappal at her. Kanagan Ranaut also adds that she ran away, and saved herself from the attack.

The actress made some very shocking revelations about how she had been treated in the Bollywood industry. Kangana Ranaut who made her debut in Bollywood also adds that she was offered two films and one of them was south flick Pokiri. The actress said that Puri Jagannadh's film Pokiri went on to become a huge hit. The actress further mentions that she as offered a film based on a suicide bomber by Mahesh Bhatt. But for some reason she was not convinced about the film.

Hence, Kangana did want wish to be a part of the film. This she tried to explain to the filmmaker, who as per Kangana Ranaut did not take well. The Queen actress says that the filmmaker came on to her, filled with rage and his daughter Pooja Bhatt tried to stop him.

Credits :republicworld.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement