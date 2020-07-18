Kangana Ranaut says Mahesh Bhatt chased her at Woh Lamhe's trial; Says filmmaker threw 'chappal at her'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut revealed in a shocking interview that Mahesh Bhatt at the trial of Woh Lamhe chased her out.

The Bollywood actress revealed in a shocking interview that Mahesh Bhatt at the trial of Woh Lamhe. The actress says, the filmmakers threw chappal at her. In an interview with Republic TV, the actress went on to reveal that the actress was chased out by Mahesh Bhatt. The actress said that she went to attend the trial of Woh Lamhe and Mahesh Bhatt was at the gate. The actress goes on to add that director producer Mahesh Bhatt went on to throw a chappal at her. Kanagan Ranaut also adds that she ran away, and saved herself from the attack.

The actress made some very shocking revelations about how she had been treated in the Bollywood industry. Kangana Ranaut who made her debut in Bollywood also adds that she was offered two films and one of them was south flick Pokiri. The actress said that Puri Jagannadh's film Pokiri went on to become a huge hit. The actress further mentions that she as offered a film based on a suicide bomber by Mahesh Bhatt. But for some reason she was not convinced about the film.

Hence, Kangana did want wish to be a part of the film. This she tried to explain to the filmmaker, who as per Kangana Ranaut did not take well. The Queen actress says that the filmmaker came on to her, filled with rage and his daughter Pooja Bhatt tried to stop him.

