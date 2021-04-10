Kangana Ranaut says 'most important is to disconnect from everything worldly' as she meditates at an ashram

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share photos from her recent trip to Sadhguru's ashram. The Thalaivi star took time off amid the postponement of her upcoming film.

Actress took time off to visit the Sadhguru Ashram at their headquarters and now, has shared photos on social media from there. The Thalaivi star was recently snapped at the airport in a gorgeous yellow saree as she headed out of the city for a few days. Amid this, she has shared photos from the ashram as she disconnected from the world and prayed to Lord Shiva while doing meditation. Due to the rising cases of COVID 19, Kangana's film Thalaivi also was postponed.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared photos from her trip to the ashram. In one of the photos, Kangana can be seen sitting in front of the Shivalinga and praying to Lord Shiva. In another photo, the Thalaivi star could be seen sitting on the floor and meditating. She is seen clad in a light green printed suit with a matching dupatta. Her hair is left open to fall on the sides of her face. In one of the photos, Kangana is seen standing in front of a magnificent idol of Lord Shiva.

Sharing the thoughts, Kangana wrote, "Some pictures from our aashram @ishafoundation Most important is to disconnect from everything worldly and connect with our inner being the higher self Shiva himself even if it is for few days ....Om Namah Shivaya."

Take a look:

Some pictures from our aashram @ishafoundation

Most important is to disconnect from everything worldly and connect with our inner being the higher self Shiva himself even if it is for few days ....Om Namah Shivaya pic.twitter.com/qQGzOZs3hY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress was occupied with the promotional work for Thalaivi. However, owing to the rise in COVID 19 cases, many states have imposed lockdowns and night curfews. Hence, the makers decided to push the film. Besides this, Kangana will also be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. She also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara. The film will star Kangana as an Air Force fighter pilot.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut GLISTENS in a yellow bandhani saree & styles it up with a chic arm candy at airport; PHOTOS

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×