Kangana Ranaut says ‘one big film industry’ is vital, lauds UP CM Adityanath as he plans a film city in Noida
Today, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to applaud the announcement made by UP CM Yogi Adityanath to create the ‘most beautiful’ film city in Noida. Yes, today, UP CM announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Also, he instructed officials to “search for suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan.”
Soon after, Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut applauded Yogi Adityanath of starting the biggest film city in Noida. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji.We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities …” Furthermore, Kangana talked about how people’s perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong.
Kangana wrote, “Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India relase but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films.” Furthermore, Kangana wrote, “Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India relase but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films,” adding, “Films have an ability to bring the entire nation together but @PMOIndia let’s first please bring these many industries together who have individual identities but not a collective identity please join them together like Akhand Bharat and we will make it number one in the world…” On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and next, she will be seen in Dhaakad.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Looks like Kashyap's tirade against the govt did the trick.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Still licking BJP's boots, is she?
Anonymous 2 hours ago
If anything COVID 19 pandemics shown us public that film industry is overrated.for decades common man idolized these celebs and watched even mediocre films spending his hard earned money on this immoral sleazy God forsaken industry. Public had managed 6 months in pandemic without these films plus exploitation by theatres through one box of popcorn Rs 200. Country’s facing economic disaster Working class suffering the worst Even IT bank etc will be affected.public need to boycott Bollywood as a matter of justice and morals and at same time save their money now.#boycott bullywood
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Bollywood is the BEST. #ILoveBollywood #ISupportBollywood
Anonymous 3 hours ago
She has a good point here . But you ppl are still abusing her .
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Is she nsd graduate does she hold diploma or graduation in acting or direction hasn't she grabbed oppurtunies of those talented students why this aunty and people like her be in film world It must be mandatory that every actor must possess a degree or diploma from valid institute And every politician must have political degree Enough anyone can be actor or politicians Only deserving must be their
Anonymous 3 hours ago
She can pack her bags lock, stock & barrel and move to UP. Goodbye Kangana.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
She can pack her bags lock, stock & barrel and move to UP. Goodbye Kangana.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Now kangana will start office in Mumbai,bye bye mumbai.Now mumbai will see that they had lost a great Rajput Sherni.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
What Kshatriya what rajput. Stop this casteism right now.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Sharam nhi aati SHIV sena ko "Penguin" sena kehte hue.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Go & work there only kangu
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Very Good..take Bollywood out of Mumbai then we will see what's BMC and penguin sena. We will see whose thaali gets extinct
Anonymous 6 hours ago
So the bollywood will be shifted to the akhara of all north Indians.Thanks
Anonymous 6 hours ago
So what? . Film industry is in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and many more places as well. Kangana now you work in UP film industry no need to come back to Bollywood. Ok?
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Bollywood = Bombay Bombay = Bollywood <3