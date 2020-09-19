Kangana Ranaut says ‘one big film industry’ is vital, lauds UP CM Adityanath as he plans a film city in Noida

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and next, she will be seen in Dhaakad.

Today, took to Twitter to applaud the announcement made by UP CM Yogi Adityanath to create the ‘most beautiful’ film city in Noida. Yes, today, UP CM announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Also, he instructed officials to “search for suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan.”

Soon after, Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut applauded Yogi Adityanath of starting the biggest film city in Noida. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji.We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities …” Furthermore, Kangana talked about how people’s perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong.

Kangana wrote, “Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India relase but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films.” Furthermore, Kangana wrote, “Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India relase but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films,” adding, “Films have an ability to bring the entire nation together but @PMOIndia let’s first please bring these many industries together who have individual identities but not a collective identity please join them together like Akhand Bharat and we will make it number one in the world…” On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and next, she will be seen in Dhaakad.

Check out the post here:

Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India relase but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

Films have an ability to bring the entire nation together but @PMOIndia let’s first please bring these many industries together who have individual identities but not a collective identity please join them together like Akhand Bharat and we will make it number one in the world https://t.co/Ut2axQG1OR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Rs 2 Crore demand plea is abuse of process, should be dismissed with costs: BMC to Bombay HC

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×