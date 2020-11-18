Kangana Ranaut says 'our daughters are not safe' as she seeks justice for Bihar girl who was burnt alive

Kangana Ranaut has shared a hard-hitting post on her Twitter handle while talking about a recent incident that shocked the entire country. Read on to know more.

is known for her bold statements and vocal opinions on social media. Right from seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput to backing Payal Rajput in the alleged case against Anurag Kashyap, the Manikarnika star has always put forward her views in front of the public domain. Recently, the actress has penned a hard-hitting note while addressing the shocking news of a girl from Bihar succumbing to her injuries after being burnt alive for resisting eve-teasing and molestation.

Kangana writes, “Our daughters are not safe, every day there are bigger and even more heinous crimes against them unfold. Dear liberals I’ve a request don’t look at victims or criminals through your secular lens. At least don’t divide them, Let’s fight against injustice together.” Meanwhile, the aforementioned incident happened in Bihar’s Rasoolpur Habib village on October 30. The victim was said to have sustained 75% burn injuries. She passed away in November 2020. The police are said to have nabbed the main accused.

Meanwhile, check out her tweet below:

Our daughters are not safe,everyday there are bigger and even more heinous crimes against them unfold. Dear liberals I’ve a request don’t look at victims or criminals through your secular lens. At least don’t divide them,Let’s fight against injustice together #गुलनाज_को_न्याय_दो — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) November 17, 2020

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has been quite busy with the wedding festivities of her brother in the past few days. While the pre-wedding functions took place in their hometown, the main ceremony happened in Udaipur. The Dhaakad actress is said to have spent almost Rs 6 crores for the same. Apart from that, she has also completed the workshops for the upcoming movie Tejas directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Moreover, she will also play the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi.

