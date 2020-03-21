Kangana Ranaut says 'Panga' is very close to her heart
Women have donned several different hats since time immemorial; from a bread-winner to a home-maker.
"'Panga' brings to life the tug-of-war between passion and responsibilities in the most idealistic way possible," Kangana said.
"The movie begs to answer the question: for how long will women have to sacrifice their dreams to build a perfect family, and who says we can't do it all? It's a movie that is close to my heart and I'm certain many women across the country will relate to it.
"In a time when going to the theatre is a big no-no, people can enjoy this movie at the touch of a button on Hotstar VIP," she added.
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, released on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood. It had its digital premiere on Hotstar VIP on March 20.
Talking about her role in the movie, Neena said: "What really added to the flavour of the movie, that women truly led the show from the front. With strong co-stars like Kangana and Richa and a director par excellence like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the storyline struck a chord with all of us. What you see on screen is an amalgamation of heartfelt emotions with a powerful screenplay and great direction; and now people across the country can enjoy this movie."
