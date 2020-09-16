Kangana Ranaut says people are thick skinned and being silent to injustice makes them equally guilty

Kangana Ranaut was quizzed about a Member of Parliament's comment that people should not tarnish the name of the film industry. The actress goes on to say that people are so thick skinned that they just cannot understand things when told politely.

Bollywood actress spoke to Times Now for an interview. The actress was quizzed about a Member of Parliament's comment that people should not tarnish the name of the Hindi film industry and not paint everyone belonging to the fraternity with the same brush. The actress goes on to say that people have become so thick skinned that they just cannot understand things when they are told politely. Kangana was questioned about making hurtful comments about the son and daughter of the Member of Parliament. Recently, gave a speech wherein she stated how it was sad to see people defaming the film industry, a place which gave numerous people jobs and earned their money from. Kangana responded back to Jaya Bachchan's tweet by saying that what would she say if it was her daughter Shweta who was drugged, beaten and molested as a teenager, and her son Abhishek complained of being bullied and harassed and then one day found hung.

The actress says that what has happened is very similar to what happens in films. She goes on to add that a murder takes place and the 'daku' then goes to question each and everyone around if they saw anything. Kangana says everyone says we did not see anything and that makes all those people also equally guilty of the crime. Kangana Ranaut states that by being silent to injustice, everyone becomes equally guilty of wrongdoing.

The actress was quizzed about how hurting each other by making remarks will never see the end of it. Kangana Ranaut responds by saying that why can't these people be sympathetic towards a father who lost his son. The actress goes on to add that why did nobody come forward and consoled the grieving father, whose son kept saying that he was being bullied and people wanted him out of the Hindi film industry.

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut calls out Jaya Bachchan for gutter remark: Will u say same if Abhishek complained of bullying)

Credits :times now

Share your comment ×