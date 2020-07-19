Kangana Ranaut says Police complaints should be filed against Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, nepotism and more in a national television interview.

is not holding back. The actress recently gave an explosive interview to a national channel where she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, nepotism and posed questions for Bollywood to answer. The actress, in an interview with Republic TV on Sunday, addressed the outsider-insider attitude in the industry and recalled when Sushant was there for her. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress said recalled an incident from the IIFA awards in London and said, "(Sushant) must've gotten scared seeing how they humiliated me at IIFA, London."

The actress also spoke about the nominations of these award shows. She acknowledged that had the sense of not accepting the award she was given for Happy New Year and accepted that Kangana's performance in Queen was better. However, she called out for not declining the award despite her minimal role in Gully Boy.

However, she stunned everyone when she said that there should be police complaints filed against directors Mahesh Bhatt and . She also called out Sanjay Leela Bhansali for chasing Sushant for two films but claimed Yash Raj Film did not allow it. Kangana questioned why Sushant wasn't compensated. The actress also said she was ready for a panel discussion with exhibitors and produces on this topic as this is not a battle

"A boy has committed suicide due to bullying and people who are standing for him are being summoned," she said. She brought Drive's OTT release to the spotlight and said, "The film "Drive" pulled him down and destroyed his career and I refuse to believe that Karan Johar had no ability to release the film Drive." She also claimed that Mahesh Bhatt hasn't mentored her. It was Anurag Basu who found her. The actress also said that she chose movies based on the script.

"If I wanted money and fame I would have worked with Salman and Aamir by doing this I am making more enemies than friends," she said. Kangana added that this is not her fight. But she is fighting for the people who don't have a voice right now. "This is not my fight. I am fighting so that society which has no voice currently," Kangana exclaimed. "At the end of my career I want to look back and think ok that I did what I could," she added.

Credits :Republic TV

