Kangana Ranaut says politicians & cops are friends with drug mafia in Bollywood: It’s a symbiotic relationship

The Bollywood actress spoke to Republic TV for an explosive interview. The actress made some shocking revelations about drugs being used in the film industry. During the interview, the actress was quizzed as to where these drugs come from since they are banned in the country. Kangana Ranaut states that drugs can be made available easily. The big stars are surrounded by people from the hotel industry and the ones who own clubs.

These people can bring in these drugs from wherever and make them available for the parties and even if they get over, they can have these drugs back in stock. The actress says that these conversations happen just by using expressions and not actual words. Kangana Ranaut was quizzed on the role of cops in this whole situation. The actress further goes on to reveal that one gets to know how even the cops are friends with the drug mafia in the Bollywood industry. The actress also states that the politicians & cops are friends with the people who are involved with the whole drugs matter.

The actress does not hold back in stating how the relationship between the drug mafia in Bollywood and cops is symbiotic in nature. Kangana Ranaut states how even if the drugs are banned, the people vanish in their Ferrari cars, get the drugs and return to these parties with the stock.

Credits :republic tv

