Kangana Ranaut says Rajasthani meal is like a ‘date’ and the State treats her like a ‘Queen’

Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse of her latest meal which happens to be Rajasthani cuisine. Check out what she has to say.

is back to share yet another glimpse of what’s on her plate. The actress is often seen sharing snaps on the amazing meals she has on her social media. Her most recent post shows her explaining one of her favourite cuisines with great detail. The star has previously shared mouth-watering photos of gourmet desserts like Tuna tartare, champagne and truffle oil risotto, and creme brûlée. Kangana took to her Twitter handle to post a picture of what she thoroughly seemed to enjoy, Rajasthani food.

The actress elaborated her admiration for the State of Rajasthan by writing, “Rajasthan is like a lover to me treats me like a Queen”. The diva further penned, “Eating Rajasthani meal is like a date”. Using metaphors to express her love for authentic Indian cuisine, she noted the contents on her plate, “Bajra roti, desi ghee and Laal maas blending in my mouth is what I call making love”. The actress is famous for having a witty sense of humour, and the tweet is proof of that.

Take a look at Kangana’s tweet:

Rajasthan is like a lover to me treats me like a Queen and eating Rajasthani meal is like a date

Bajra roti, desi ghee and Laal maas blending in my mouth is what I call making love pic.twitter.com/kOb8lKMtgp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 17, 2021

The actress is currently in Rajasthan for the next leg of her upcoming film Tejas. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. The star also has Dhaakad in her kitty, a movie directed by Razneesh Ghai in which she will play a role of a spy. She will also be seen in the biopic Thalaivi which is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

