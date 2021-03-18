  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut says Rajasthani meal is like a ‘date’ and the State treats her like a ‘Queen’

Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse of her latest meal which happens to be Rajasthani cuisine. Check out what she has to say.
28067 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut says Rajasthani meal is like a ‘date’ and the State treats her like a ‘Queen’
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut is back to share yet another glimpse of what’s on her plate. The actress is often seen sharing snaps on the amazing meals she has on her social media. Her most recent post shows her explaining one of her favourite cuisines with great detail. The star has previously shared mouth-watering photos of gourmet desserts like Tuna tartare, champagne and truffle oil risotto, and creme brûlée. Kangana took to her Twitter handle to post a picture of what she thoroughly seemed to enjoy, Rajasthani food. 

The actress elaborated her admiration for the State of Rajasthan by writing, “Rajasthan is like a lover to me treats me like a Queen”. The diva further penned, “Eating Rajasthani meal is like a date”. Using metaphors to express her love for authentic Indian cuisine, she noted the contents on her plate, “Bajra roti, desi ghee and Laal maas blending in my mouth is what I call making love”. The actress is famous for having a witty sense of humour, and the tweet is proof of that.

Take a look at Kangana’s tweet:

The actress is currently in Rajasthan for the next leg of her upcoming film Tejas. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. The star also has Dhaakad in her kitty, a movie directed by Razneesh Ghai in which she will play a role of a spy. She will also be seen in the biopic Thalaivi which is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Also Read| Anupam Kher pens a special note for Kangana Ranaut: Those who have courage to walk alone, convoys follow them

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

You may like these
Kangana Ranaut drops a glimpse of 'love and warmth' she received on last day of Tejas' shoot in Bikaner; WATCH
Newswrap, March 19: Kangana Ranaut remembers Cinema's lost heroes, Sara Ali Khan's marriage proposals & more
Kangana Ranaut remembers Cinema's lost heroes, pens birthday wish for 1st woman writer, director Sai Paranjpye
Kangana Ranaut shares PICS in ripped jeans, Says ‘Most young people look like homeless beggar these days'
Kangana Ranaut reveals why she loves desert while admiring Rajasthan from a chopper on way to Tejas shoot
Author Ashish Kaul sends notice to Khar police to seek immediate action on FIR against Kangana Ranaut
Anonymous 3 days ago

Kangana gone out on a date ???? When she only sneaks around with married men.