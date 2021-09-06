Kangana Ranaut says regional cinema finds 'common ground', calls Bollywood a 'toxic place'

Updated on Sep 07, 2021 12:14 AM IST  |  32.9K
   
Kangana Ranaut says regional cinema finds 'common ground', calls Bollywood a 'toxic place'
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next film Thalaivii and ahead of the release the  actress is going all out to promote it. In a recent candid chat with a popular YouTube channel named Tried & Refused Productions, the actress opened up on the stark differences that she finds on working down south and in Bollywood. 

Calling Bollywood 'toxic', Kangana Ranaut said, "What is very striking about regional cinema is that at least they find some common ground. They're chameleons, and that's something that they resonate with… Whereas in Hindi films, because we've all migrated to Mumbai, there is so much diversity there, yet there is a bit of tension always… Everybody wants to pull everybody down, that's not helping at all. It's become such a toxic place that somehow, nobody is happy for another person, and we are not able to find a common ground we are able to identify with." 

She further elaborated saying that the Hindi film industry is a place where there is "no empathy". Kangana added, "A place where there is no love, no empathy, no sense of camaraderie, no sense of compassion, you can only imagine how toxic that place is going to be. Whereas regional cinema is going higher and higher, and we are also seeking some kind of place (in an industry) where people are so wonderful to each other. I hope it remains like that and too many people coming in here don't ruin it." 

Drawing a parallel to the Great Wall of China, Kangana said Bollywood is like  ‘the Wall of China of the film industry’ which you need to scale and fight your way through. 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut disappointed as multiplexes refuse to screen Thalaivii; Requests to help individual producers

Advertisement

Credits: Tried & Refused Productions/YouTube


Comments
Anonymous : tits
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Yes people like kangu make bollywood toxic.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : She once said “ iski b grade actress ki aukaad dhekho”. Isn’t this toxic enough. It’s the same shit she is talking about.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : You are toxic girl
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Not girl. Toxic aunty.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Toxic people have toxic environment around them doesn’t matter where they are.
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : The south no doubt is better. But many issues existss there too...Look how the movie assocaition of Tamil adn Teluggu are horribly fought. Telugu film industry is havily caste based, they look at your are outsider unless you make it real real real big
REPLY 1 10 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All