Kangana Ranaut says regional cinema finds 'common ground', calls Bollywood a 'toxic place'

is gearing up for the release of her next film Thalaivii and ahead of the release the actress is going all out to promote it. In a recent candid chat with a popular YouTube channel named Tried & Refused Productions, the actress opened up on the stark differences that she finds on working down south and in Bollywood.

Calling Bollywood 'toxic', Kangana Ranaut said, "What is very striking about regional cinema is that at least they find some common ground. They're chameleons, and that's something that they resonate with… Whereas in Hindi films, because we've all migrated to Mumbai, there is so much diversity there, yet there is a bit of tension always… Everybody wants to pull everybody down, that's not helping at all. It's become such a toxic place that somehow, nobody is happy for another person, and we are not able to find a common ground we are able to identify with."

She further elaborated saying that the Hindi film industry is a place where there is "no empathy". Kangana added, "A place where there is no love, no empathy, no sense of camaraderie, no sense of compassion, you can only imagine how toxic that place is going to be. Whereas regional cinema is going higher and higher, and we are also seeking some kind of place (in an industry) where people are so wonderful to each other. I hope it remains like that and too many people coming in here don't ruin it."

Drawing a parallel to the Great Wall of China, Kangana said Bollywood is like ‘the Wall of China of the film industry’ which you need to scale and fight your way through.

