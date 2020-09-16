Kangana Ranaut says Sanjay Raut 'must apologise for hurting' her self respect with his personal remarks

Days after getting into a tussle with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, Kangana Ranaut has stated that the political leader must apologise to her for his offensive remarks and stated that his statement did hurt her self respect

It’s been a while since has been in a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. To note, Raut had made an offensive remark against the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress after the latter had compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. While the matter has been grabbing a lot of attention, the actress in her recent interview with Times Now has stated that Sanjay Raut must apologise to her for hurting her self respect with his offensive remarks.

Kangana also broke her silence over Maharashtra government’s alleged vengeful demolition and the personal remarks made against her and stated that a lot was said about her post her statement against the Mumbai Police. However, the actress has clarified that she didn’t target Mumbai Police instead she was talking about the administration of Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government. “I want to question Uddhav Thackeray that while he has inherited Bala Saheb Thackeray’s properties, power, Shiv Sena and people’s loyalty, they have left behind his ideologies. So, who is muftkhor? I have been using my hard-earned money for the betterment of the country, the state of Maharashtra and have always made donations, how can I be muftkhor?” she added.

For the uninitiated, BMC had allegedly tear apart her Mumbai office after putting a ‘stop working notice’ while the actress was en route to Mumbai. The demolition received a lot of flak from everyone. Reacting to the same, Kangana stated, “Maharashtra Government and their goons' have barged into her Mumbai office, and have begun breaking it down 'illegally.' Sharing a picture of police officials outside her office, Kangana wrote, 'As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, the Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on!”

