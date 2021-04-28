Kangana Ranaut says Shah Rukh Khan & hers are biggest success stories as Gangster turns 15: Everyday’s a fight

Actor Kangana Ranaut has completed 15 years in Bollywood today as her debut film Gangster hit a milestone. On this day, the actress spoke about her and Shah Rukh Khan's journey in the industry and revealed how it is different from each other.

Actress took to her social media handle on Wednesday to celebrate 15 years of her debut film, Gangster. While doing, she has also claimed that her journey and 's are the 'biggest success stories ever.' The Thalaivi star shared her thoughts as she completed 15 years in Bollywood today as her debut film, Gangster hit a milestone. While celebrating the same, Kangana recalled how she achieved success in the last 15 years. Further, she also spoke about Shah Rukh and his journey in Bollywood.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana thanked everyone for their love as she completed 15 years in Bollywood with Gangster turning 15. She wrote, "15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP." The Thalaivi star claimed that the Raees star received good schooling from a convent school while she did not speak English very well.

Continuing further, Kangana revealed how her father and grandfather made her life 'miserable' and despite being successful, she continues to battle every day. She added, "Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone #15yearsofgangster."

Take a look:

15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CEw72pvtds — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2021

Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone #15yearsofgangster — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen next in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film was supposed to release in April 2021. However, due to second COVID 19 wave, the release was postponed. Apart from this, Kangana also has Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Tejas.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut pens Javed Akhtar's poem as she gives us a glimpse of her serene Sunday amid lockdown

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×