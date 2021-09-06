Kangana Ranaut says she is confident about ‘Thalaivii’ bringing back audiences to the theatres

Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about whatever she feels and never hesitates in expressing her feelings. Recently she had expressed her disappointment with multiplexes for not screening her upcoming film Thalaivii. And now in yet another Instagram story, she has requested the multiplexes to play the film calling it a theatrical experience and expresses her confidence in the film that it will bring back the audience to the theatre.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut yet again requested the Hindi multiplexes to play her movie Thalaivii. In her request post, she wrote, “Thalaivii is a theatrical experience hopefully Hindi multiplexes will also play it. I am confident it will bring audiences back to theatres @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies”. Earlier in her posts, she had informed everyone that multiplexes of Tamil and Telugu territories have changed their decision and have now given a green signal for screening her biographical film. While appreciating the gesture, the Panga actress also added that she hopes the Hindi version of the film also gets a theatrical release soon.

Take a look:

Thalaivii is a biopic on the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, where Kangana will be portraying the legendary politician on screen. The Manikarnika actress is currently in the south of the country, in the city of Hyderabad to be precise, where she is promoting her upcoming film ahead of its theatrical release on September 10th. On Sunday, Kangana posted a picture featuring herself in a stunning green saree. In the caption, she shared that she is in Hyderabad for media interactions and will also be watching the Hindi version of the film for the first time in the evening. Later, she put up a story on Instagram with the poster of her film, and wrote, “What a gratifying experience to watch Thalaivii best film of my career so far”.

