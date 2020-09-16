Kangana Ranaut says she felt like she was raped post the demolition of her house

Kangana Ranaut recently returned to her hometown in Manali after her short visit to Mumbai. She came to the city on 9th September 2020.

lashed out at the BMC officials and the Maharashtra government after the partial demolition of her office a few days back. The actress was on her way to Mumbai on 9th September when the demolition happened. However, it was later put to a halt after the interference of the Bombay High Court. According to the latest reports, the Dhaakad actress has sent a notice and also asked for Rs 2 crore compensation from the BMC for her loss.

In her recent interview with Times Now, Kangana shared how she felt after hearing the news of the demolition of the premises. Referring the office as her ‘house,’ the actress says that she felt raped after the officials demolished it. She further mentions that she found it completely destroyed after reaching there. The Manikarnika actress claims that the bulldozers were already at the place while she was in her flight. She further adds how the lock of her house was broken and 40 people did the same.

One of the most shocking revelations made by Kangana Ranaut in the interview is that she felt raped and violated psychologically after the series of events. She also alleged the people celebrated after hearing the news of her office getting ravaged. The actress took a sly dig at those individuals stating that by they are digging their own grave by doing the same. Kangana has further mentioned in the same interview that she will return to Mumbai after attending her brother’s marriage and that no one can silence her.

