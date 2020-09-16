Kangana Ranaut says she felt like she was raped post the demolition of her house
Kangana Ranaut lashed out at the BMC officials and the Maharashtra government after the partial demolition of her office a few days back. The actress was on her way to Mumbai on 9th September when the demolition happened. However, it was later put to a halt after the interference of the Bombay High Court. According to the latest reports, the Dhaakad actress has sent a notice and also asked for Rs 2 crore compensation from the BMC for her loss.
In her recent interview with Times Now, Kangana shared how she felt after hearing the news of the demolition of the premises. Referring the office as her ‘house,’ the actress says that she felt raped after the officials demolished it. She further mentions that she found it completely destroyed after reaching there. The Manikarnika actress claims that the bulldozers were already at the place while she was in her flight. She further adds how the lock of her house was broken and 40 people did the same.
One of the most shocking revelations made by Kangana Ranaut in the interview is that she felt raped and violated psychologically after the series of events. She also alleged the people celebrated after hearing the news of her office getting ravaged. The actress took a sly dig at those individuals stating that by they are digging their own grave by doing the same. Kangana has further mentioned in the same interview that she will return to Mumbai after attending her brother’s marriage and that no one can silence her.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
they smashed her house and she compares it with a banging or RAPE what sick woman
Anonymous 6 hours ago
What happened in her childhood to make her behave this way? Feel sorry for Kangana she has serious issues.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
No difference between Kangana & those who use rape as a tool to cause physical, psychological & social trauma. Kangana is using it for political gain and attention.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Wow.. and she gets to say this and get away with it. Does she even know what getting raped is, and if yes how can she equate that with any other experience? This person seriously needs help. Really. Kuchh bhi bakey jaa rahi hai.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Today auspicious Mahalaya.Debipalsha starts. I so wish and Pray May Ma Durga finish this filthy toxic trashy disgusting woman forever. Jai Ma Durga. She is demon /satan.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Sick lady. Does she even know the meaning of Rape.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Wow. And kangana is not trolled for this but when Salman said it he was trolled mercilessly.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
You may ask your bjp boss to take up the case.Now being a bjp leader,you have all protection.More over your own Rajput karni sena are there.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Rape is not a word that should be used lightly. She needs to zip it up. Controversy ki Dukan
Anonymous 12 hours ago
She doesn’t understand what rape means. She thinks not getting things her way is rape.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Sick. Women and girls get raped in this country daily due to poverty, caste, and who cares, that's supposed to be their lot in life. But a RICH, fair skinned actress with privilege gets her building demolished by useless corrupt politicians and suddenly we should all centre her feelings as she compares it to rape??? Newsflash Kangana: you are not the centre of the universe. You know nothing about real suffering of ordinary women.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Only illegal parts were demolished not the whole house.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Why do people like prasoon joshi and some other politicians support her ? She is evil.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Bhow bhow bhow.... she keeps barking but no A lister gives her any attention lol
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Abey pagal aurat chup kar
Anonymous 13 hours ago
It's fine not to like her but she added what she meant by she said she felt violated she even gave an example but that you decided to toss!!
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Rape is not a joke. This bimbo thinks it’s the same. Shame on people supporting her
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Shut up moron. She used the word Rape. Are you okay ? Supporting a lunatic. Shame
Anonymous 14 hours ago
#PrayersForKangana
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Kangana please go consult a doctor and get the help you desperately you need, she's out of control
Anonymous 15 hours ago
It's confirmed that kangana is the official psychopath of bollywood, give her the certificate of psychopathy
Anonymous 15 hours ago
How did this low-class gutter mouth become famous? I am still wondering
Anonymous 15 hours ago
She's not just crazy she's dumb as well wtf !!!!
Anonymous 15 hours ago
You are a crazy twisted evil witch kangana
Anonymous 16 hours ago
She has lost it!
Anonymous 17 hours ago
What do you expect when she defended Salman Khan for his stupid rape comment?
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Yes Kangana spew venom. You think u will be the next Smriti Irani but no , she never stopped this low . Spew venom it will take u places now but watch out , You will be forever alone .
Anonymous 18 hours ago
She is one of those who was trying to fit in the narrative of Sushant’s death. First she tried her favorite nepotism topic . Unfortunately it did not as soon as the family filed the case against Rhea. Then she switched to drug angle as soon as she found NCB involving in it . Challenged Shiv Sena and got all the attention she wanted. Comparing the demolition to rape is like underestimating the effect of rape on anyone . She is a low class psycho who has somehow got success in Bollywood. In the end I would say I am in favor of SSR justice . Not from Rhea’s gang .
Anonymous 18 hours ago
This kangana needs a psychaiatrist,she needs help majorly!she has completely lost her mind .
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Rape should be different.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Raped? Is she serious? Every time I think I've seen the worst from her, she tops herself. Absolutely despicable.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
The demolition without adequate notice was wrong. But so is her constant attack on EVERYONE at BMC, shiv Sena, congress and Bollywood. She better looks for an alternative career
Anonymous 19 hours ago
She is going crazy. Try asking someone who really has actually been raped what a rape is. Shame on her.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Stop exaggerating Kangana . It was just a small illegal portion which u shudnt have Built anyway . You have all the money in the world to have it fixed in days , what’s the big deal ! U do wrong then u pay the prize and learn from Ur mistakes , next time don’t build illegal structures
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Illegal portion of house being demolished of a rich person is really not same as rape . She has 10 other houses she can stay at , the repair won’t cost her peanuts also
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Kangu found her match at last. There is no man who could match her
Anonymous 20 hours ago
I can't gasp anymore.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Kangana is the acid of civilised society.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
she loves attention, let's deny her that
Anonymous 20 hours ago
her biggest nightmare would be no reaction from anyone, she thrives on it
Anonymous 20 hours ago
What a rotten person she is