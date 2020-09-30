Kangana Ranaut says she has immense faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath; Wants 'impulsive justice' for Hathras case

Kangana Ranaut had demanded the harshest punishment for the perpetrators in the Hathras case after the victim passed away. Now, the actress has backed UP CM Yogi Adityanath and expressed that she wants justice for the same.

Since yesterday, the nation has been demanding justice for the victim of Hathras case and now, Bollywood celebs also have joined in the fight. , who had led Bollywood in reacting to the horrific incident in UP, today took to social media to express that she has faith in the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath and demanded justice for the deceased victim. The incident that took place in Hathras, UP had shaken the nation and as per reports of NDTV, on Tuesday night, the cremation was allegedly done by cops against the victim's family's wishes.

Amid this, Kangana took to social media to tweet that she has faith in the UP CM and also quoted an example of a previous case where the accused were reportedly shot dead by the cops. She further demanded the same kind of justice for the 'Hathras Horror.' The actress had yesterday questioned the rise in the number of such incidents and demanded that the rapists should be shot publicly. She had expressed shame and sadness in her tweet yesterday.

Today, Kangana tweeted, "I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they raped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they raped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2020

Not just Kangana, many other stars like , Richa Chadha, , Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and others have expressed shock and anger over the barbaric rape and assault of Hathras victim. The victim was brought to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital after which she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning. Her brother confirmed the news to TOI.

