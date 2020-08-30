Kangana Ranaut says she is 'scared' of Mumbai Police after opening up about Bollywood's drug nexus

Replying to BJP leader Ram Kadam's tweet, Kangana Ranaut said that more than the 'movie mafia goons' she is now scared of the Mumbai Police.

has openly voiced her opinions on the dark underbelly of Bollywood in an explosive new interview. The actress alleged that almost everyone in the industry, at some point, has consumed drugs and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it. Kangana had earlier also said that she is ready to expose the inner workings and a nexus between Bollywood and drugs. Now, BJP leader Ram Kadam took up the cause and asked the Maharashtra government if they are scared.

Taking to Twitter, Kadam wrote, "1/1 ..It's been more than 100 hours 4 days since actress @KanganaTeam she is ready to expose the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus but she needs protection. Unfortunately, Maharashtra Government hasn't provided her any protection till now. @OfficeofUT @AnilDeshmukhNCP @CPMumbaiPolice."

To this, Kangana replied saying that more than the 'movie mafia goons' she is now scared of the Mumbai Police. Replying to Kadam, Kangana tweeted, "Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please."

Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please https://t.co/cXEcn8RrdV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 30, 2020

In her latest interview, Kangana spoke at length about Bollywood and drugs. She said, "At some point, 99 per cent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 per cent people. Everybody without fail, at some point, is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it."

She also took a dig at , Vicky Kaushal and .

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut urges govt intervention, suggests Ranveer, Vicky and Ranbir must be tested for drug consumption

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×