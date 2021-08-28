Kangana Ranaut says she wanted Jaya Amma & MGR's magic to be authentic; Recreates 4 songs in 1 Thalaivii track

Actress recently was in the headlines as the teaser of the second song from Thalaivii Teri Aankhon Mein was launched. The song's teaser showcased Kangana as Jayalalithaa the actress with Arvind Swami as MGR. While the full song will be out on Monday, in a recent chat, Kangana opened up about how she and Arvind recreated 4 iconic moments from Jayalalithaa and MGR's popular tracks in one number for Thalaivii as a tribute to them. Kangana revealed that the song was shot in 4 days only.

Talking to Mid-Day, Kangana expressed that the song Teri Aankhon Mein is a tribute to the iconic actors of Tamil cinema. She also said that to recreate the iconic moments from Jayalalithaa's songs, she watched her tracks closely and observed her movements. Kangana said, "Jaya Amma’s songs are significant because they are part of pop culture. This song is an amalgamation of those tracks. Jaya Ma and MGR gave 60 to 70 songs together. They worked together for decades, but we had to crack it in the span of four days. In a day, I would go through several looks and hairstyles."

The two forces of Tamil cinema created fireworks on screen, and I wanted that magic to be authentic. Kangana Ranaut

Further, she revealed that trying on several looks in a day was taxing. However, Kangana claimed that she wanted the magic of Jayalalithaa and MGR to look 'authentic' on screen. She further told the daily, "The two forces of Tamil cinema created fireworks on screen, and I wanted that magic to be authentic." The actress even revealed that the song Teri Aankhon Mein was shot just before she was about to begin shooting for second half of the film for which she had to put on weight. Kangana revealed that the director of Thalaivii ensured she was well fed. She said, "We were on the brink of shooting the second hour of the film. My director took it upon himself to make sure I was well-fed. His mother’s handmade meals came in three tiffins."

Meanwhile, the song Teri Aankhon Mein has been crooned by Arman Malik and Prajakta Shukre, composed by G.V Prakash Kumar and the lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. The full song will be out on August 30. Previously, the song Chali Chali also was loved by fans. Thalaivii is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. It is set to release in theatres on September 10, 2021.

