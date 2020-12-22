Kangana Ranaut says she wants to go to Kedarnath and Puri Jagannath next year; Shares a throwback pic with mom

Kangana Ranaut has recently revealed her plans for the next year in her latest tweet. She also shared a throwback picture with her mother.

Bollywood actor is an avid social media user. From sharing her stunning pictures to expressing her views on social media, Kangana keeps her fans updated everyday. Now, as we are almost nearing the end of 2020, the Manikarnika actress has shared her plans for the next year. Today, Kangana took to social media handle to share a beautiful throwback picture of her with her mother.

In her post, she has mentioned that next year she wants to visit Puri Jagannath temple. Her post read as, “A few years ago I visited Kashivishwanath ji with my mother, I have seen seven Jyotirlingas, now I want to visit Kedarnath to catch a glimpse of the eight Jyotirlinga in 2021, next year I want to go to Puri Jagannath too, and what about you? (sic).”

कुछ साल पहले मैंने माताजी के साथ काशीविश्वनाथ जी के दर्शन किए, मैंने सात ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन किए हैं, में चाहती हूँ कि २०२१ में केदारनाथ जाकर मेरे आठ ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन हो जाएँ, अगले साल मैं पूरी जगन्नाथ भी जाना चाहती हूँ, और आप? pic.twitter.com/TvMUJfu0OZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 22, 2020

Earlier, Kangana had also shared that she wishes to build a temple soon. She wrote, “Maa Durga chose me to build her temple, what our ancestors built for us it is not a patch on their achievements Devi is very kind to accept this humble abode but someday I wish to build a temple that will match up to her glory and our great civilisation. Jai Mata di.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana is now preparing for her upcoming action film Dhaakad. She has recently wrapped up shooting for her another upcoming film Thalaivi. The actress will also be seen in Tejas as a female pilot.

