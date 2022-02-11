Kangana Ranaut says she was warned against pairing Nawazuddin and Avneet in Tiku Weds Sheru due to age gap.

Kangana Ranaut has taken the producer's seat once more with Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The film has already gone on floors and the actress has been a hands-on producer. In a recent interaction with the media, Kangana revealed that she was warned against casting Avneet Kaur opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru due to their 27-year age gap.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kangana addressed the age-gap issue in a recent press conference. Elaborating on the choice of casting, Kangana said that both the actors were well-suited for the storyline. Revealing that she was warned, Kangana said, "Mujhe sab ne bohot warn kiya tha iske against, chahe jo bhi age gap hai ya jo bhi hai, yeh meri story ko suit karta hai (Everyone warned me against casting them together but whatever the age gap is, it suits my story),” the actress told reporters.

Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii and has several other films in the pipeline like Dhaakad and Tejas. Apart from films, Kangana is all set to foray into the digital world. The diva will be hosting Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp which will be aired on the OTT platform.

During the show's launch, Kangana had said, "I am not going to grill everyone on the show. I’m sure there will be people who will deserve my love and affection, some will be there who will deserve what they get. The show will have excitement. I'm hoping to make some friends, some enemies. In my eyes, who chooses to accept oneself, I would consider that person as the most appropriate behaviour."

